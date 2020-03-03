CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County's elections office is ready for Super Tuesday, according to Nueces County Clerk Kara Sands.

"We're ready," Sands said. "This is a well oiled machine."

Sands has overseen 15 elections since taking office back in 2015. She said while getting accurate election results is key, providing voters with accessible voting locations and the most technically advanced equipment is also a top priority.

In 2018, only 46-percent of the more than 200,000 registered voters cast their ballots in Nueces County, and if early voting is any indicator, the head of the state's Democratic\ Party said Nueces County could see an equal or lower turnout.

The County's election officials reminds voters that election centers will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. If you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

