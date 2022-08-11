Scott defeats Canales in Nueces County judge's race

A woman has held the seat since Canales was first elected since 2018.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said she called Connie Scott to wish her congratulations and a "smooth and efficient transition" after the Republican took home 55 percent of the vote to Canales 45, with 60 of 65 precincts reporting.

Scott brought in a total of 46,888, while Canales trailed with 38,097.

Canales became the first woman elected to the county's top spot in 2018, when she defeated current city councilman at-large Mike Pusley for the seat vacated by then-retiring county judge Loyd Neal.

"It would be in the best interest of our community and our county that I help her get ready for her next four years," Canales said. "She will be your next county judge."

Scott's previous political experience includes being elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2010 as the delegate for Dist. 34, which includes Corpus Christi, Agua Dulce, Banquete, Bishop, Driscoll, Petronila and Robstown.

3NEWS caught up with both candidates at the Hilltop Community Center on Tuesday afternoon, who had been visiting polling sites since the early morning.

"At the end, we’ve all given it a great shot," Scott said. "I feel like we’ve done everything we can."

Canales said she and her team were keeping a positive mindset heading into Tuesday night.

"I think that staying upbeat and staying very focused on the issues and not on anything negative, that’s been carrying us all day today," she said.

Both said visiting polling places gave them a chance to hear from voters about what matters to them.

"I think taxes, inflation, the prices people pay – everything. We’re just really hearing from people that they want their voice to be heard," Scott said. "They want people to listen. . . . and (I) hope to be the person that maybe brings us all together and works with everybody and solves these problems."

Canales said constituents -- especially in the rural areas -- had told her that they appreciate what she's done for the military, veterans, and drainage.

"That’s what makes campaigning so exciting," she said. "You get to interact with them and make certain that they know you’re here to listen to them."