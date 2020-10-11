Political Science Professor explains presidential projected win

Questions remain about how major networks were able to project that most battleground states were won by Biden even though votes are still being counted.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While President Trump's team continues to pursue legal action to try to prove massive election fraud lots of questions remain about how the major networks were able to project with a high degree of certainty that most of the battleground states were won by Joe Biden even though votes are still being counted.

“We can say with certainty there is no mathematical way that candidate could catch up,” said Travis Braidwood, a Political Science Professor at Texas A&M Kingsville.



That candidate being president Trump. Braidwood says media outlets like the associated press use factors like the total number of outstanding votes, and the history of voting states to announce a president-elect.

Calling elections is a high-stakes algebra problem once election experts determine a candidate to be outside of the reachable realm with the remaining votes left, they can conclude the losing candidate will not be able to catch up.

“We haven't certified any elections that hasn't been done but we can conclude, given the number of ballots, given the threshold needed, there's no possible way Donald Trump could catch up,” said Braidwood.

Although Joe Biden is currently considered the "projected" winner, meaning unofficial winner until the electors cast their votes for the presidency in December.



Braidwood says it would take a nationwide massive overturn of votes by Americans for Trump to have any possibility getting enough electoral votes to win a second term at the presidency.



“He'd have to have victories in multiple states at this point,” said Braidwood.



The reason the calls have dragged out this year is because of the unprecedented number of mail-in and absentee ballots due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



An official announcement will be made on January 6, when the house and senate count the electoral votes from each state.