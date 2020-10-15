Polling location at TAMUCC campus open to all registered Nueces County voters

TAMUCC is part of a national collaboration that tracks voter turnout and registration numbers among student populations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a push on the campus of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to encourage more students, staff and faculty members to get out and vote -- and there's one thing making it a bit easier for them to do just that.

There's a polling location at the Michael and Karen O'Connor building on the TAMUCC campus.

TAMUCC is part of a national collaboration that tracks voter turnout and registration numbers among student populations, which have been on the rise over the past presidential elections.

"When I look at the voter registration data at TAMUCC, the increasing voter registration rate is encouraging and I think that is something that will be continued into the 2020 election as well," said Dr. Sanne Rijkhoff, assistant professor of political science at TAMUCC.