Polling location at TAMUCC campus open to all registered Nueces County voters

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a push on the campus of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi to encourage more students, staff and faculty members to get out and vote -- and there's one thing making it a bit easier for them to do just that.
There's a polling location at the Michael and Karen O'Connor building on the TAMUCC campus.
TAMUCC is part of a national collaboration that tracks voter turnout and registration numbers among student populations, which have been on the rise over the past presidential elections.
"When I look at the voter registration data at TAMUCC, the increasing voter registration rate is encouraging and I think that is something that will be continued into the 2020 election as well," said Dr. Sanne Rijkhoff, assistant professor of political science at TAMUCC.
TAMUCC's O'Connor building serves as a polling location for all registered Nueces County voters, not just TAMUCC students and faculty. According to the Nueces County Clerk's Office, that location accounted for nearly 800 voters during the first two days of early voting this week.