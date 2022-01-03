Primary Election 2022: How this election shapes the future of Texas

Associate Professor of Political Science Travis Braidwood said picking these candidates is really going to shape how this election moves forward in Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The polls in Texas are open and the state is holding the first primary race of the 2022 election cycle.



Primary elections tend to have low voter turnout but there are many important races on the ballot.

Here in Nueces County, over 18-thousand residents participated in early voting, according to our county clerk.



Associate Professor of Political Science at Texas A&M University Kingsville Travis Braidwood says picking these candidates is really going to shape how this election moves forward and how Texas moves forward.

"There was this thought we would have this big blue wave and Texas is gonna turn purple and what we're seeing now is the opposite,” said Braidwood. “We're seeing republicans have really strong holds they're really unlikely to lose major seats, they've re drawn the maps, now they’re getting a good foothold in South Texas. If you're a voter looking to influence this upcoming election now is the time.”

This race for governor is one race that many Texans have been keeping their eyes on. We constantly see two big names. Incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic Candidate Beto O’Rourke. Those two candidates are highly predicted to win their parties seats in this primary.

Braidwood says it's looking like Governor Abbott has a strong chance of winning reelection as for Beto O’Rourke he says it's not looking to good adding that his presidential run hurt his numbers, but it's still looking like he will win the democratic primary.

Abbott is also predicted to win the Republican primary, and Braidwood says his chances of being reelected are high. The question though is could the governor run for president? Braidwood says it's a possibility.

"I think it's definitely there. We're looking at DeSantis in Florida. Trump is probably 99% gonna run again. It seems like we're sort of parsing out the field of candidates so far,” said Braidwood.

“So if you're a Texan thinking about voting for governor maybe the question should be how long is he gonna be in office because he's pretty much gearing up for that presidential run doesn’t mean he'll win but it is going to occupy a lot of his time.”

Along with the governor, Texans will also vote for attorney general, lieutenant governor, US house of representative seats and Texas Senate and House seats. Don’t forget there are many local races that are just as important.