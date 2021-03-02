Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood under investigation for possibly voting illegally in Georgia

In a statement to NBC News, the Georgia Secretary of State's office says it is looking into whether Wood was a legal resident during the November election.

ATLANTA — Georgia election officials are looking into Atlanta attorney Lin Wood for potential voter fraud.

Wood was one of the loudest supporters of President Donald Trump's baseless attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

In a statement to NBC News, the Georgia Secretary of State's office says it is looking into whether Wood was a legal resident during the November election.

Wood reportedly told a news outlet he had been living in South Carolina for several months.

Wood said in a statement to CNN, "I have been a resident of the State of Georgia since 1955. I have changed my residency to South Carolina yesterday."

"This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State," he added.

"I have spent time at my homes in Georgia and South Carolina. I considered myself to be domiciled and a resident of Georgia until yesterday when I made the decision to become a resident of South Carolina. Now I expect to be domiciled in South Carolina too. I will still frequently visit Georgia."

The Secretary of State's office says, according to NBC, under Georgia law, "if a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person's residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person's residence in this state."