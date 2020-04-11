Corpus Christi residents may recall in 2018, it took a runoff in five races before we knew the makeup of the City Council.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents from Corpus Christi are set to hit the voting polls again in December.

The three races that resulted in a runoff are Mayor for Corpus Christi, City Council District 1 and City Council District 4. That means Corpus Christi voters will head back to the polls on December 15th. We should point out, a local runoff is not uncommon.

Corpus Christi residents may recall in 2018, it took a runoff in five races before we knew the makeup of the City Council. According to the city charter, one of the candidates must get a majority of the vote at least 50% of the total to be declared a winner in the election for mayor and any of the five single-member City Council Districts.

If that does not happen, then the top two candidates will head to a runoff.

when it comes to this year's race for Mayor, Joe McComb and Paulette Guajardo will be the two candidates you will decide between. They are not the only ones.

For city Council District 1, Rachel Ann Caballero and Billy Lerma will face off.

Also, in City Council District 4, Kaylynn Paxson and Greg Smith will be asking for your support.

Corpus Christi voters can expect to head back to the polls for the runoff election Tuesday, December 15th.

The date for that runoff does include early voting.