Election 2020: Three runoff races will send Corpus Christi voters back to the polls

Here's a look at the winners of the election races in Corpus Christi and a look at which races resulted in a runoff.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday November 3 was a big day across the country and locally. Corpus Christi residents took to the polls to cast their ballots.

Three local races resulted in runoffs; this means voters in Corpus Christi will be heading back to the polls on December 15.

Runoff races:

Mayor

  • Joe McComb
  • Paulette Guajardo

City Council District 1

  • Rachel Ann Caballero
  • Billy Lerma

City Council District 4

  • Kaylynn Paxson
  • Greg Smith

Although those three races resulted in runoffs, the rest of the city races did not. Here are the results.

Council Member At-Large

  • Liz Perez
  • Michael Hunter
  • Mike Pulsey

Council Member District 2

  • Ben Molina

Council Member District 3

  • Roland Barrera

Council Member District 5

  • Gil Hernandez

Proposition A Streets: ‘Proposition A’ called for $61 million dollars to address 22 different street projects. 

  • For

Proposition B Parks and Recreation: ‘Proposition B,’ will fund 18 different park projects across the city to the tune of $12 million dollars. 

  • For

Proposition C Public Safety: In ‘Proposition C’ there were two items under the heading of “Public Safety.” 

In the first, city leaders would like to acquire land and design a replacement for Fire Station #3 on Morgan Street, a facility which they agree is “antiquated.” 

In the second, money would be used to design a new complex for our Police Training Academy, with the intention of perhaps one day relocating it to the city’s south side. 

  • For

