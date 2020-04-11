Election 2020: Three runoff races will send Corpus Christi voters back to the polls

Here's a look at the winners of the election races in Corpus Christi and a look at which races resulted in a runoff.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday November 3 was a big day across the country and locally. Corpus Christi residents took to the polls to cast their ballots.

Three local races resulted in runoffs; this means voters in Corpus Christi will be heading back to the polls on December 15.

Runoff races:

Mayor

Joe McComb

Paulette Guajardo

City Council District 1

Rachel Ann Caballero

Billy Lerma

City Council District 4

Kaylynn Paxson

Greg Smith

Although those three races resulted in runoffs, the rest of the city races did not. Here are the results.

Council Member At-Large

Liz Perez

Michael Hunter

Mike Pulsey

Council Member District 2

Ben Molina

Council Member District 3

Roland Barrera

Council Member District 5

Gil Hernandez

Proposition A Streets: ‘Proposition A’ called for $61 million dollars to address 22 different street projects.

For

Proposition B Parks and Recreation: ‘Proposition B,’ will fund 18 different park projects across the city to the tune of $12 million dollars.

For

Proposition C Public Safety: In ‘Proposition C’ there were two items under the heading of “Public Safety.”

In the first, city leaders would like to acquire land and design a replacement for Fire Station #3 on Morgan Street, a facility which they agree is “antiquated.”

In the second, money would be used to design a new complex for our Police Training Academy, with the intention of perhaps one day relocating it to the city’s south side.

For

For more results in the Coastal Bend click here.