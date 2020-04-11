Election 2020: Three runoff races will send Corpus Christi voters back to the polls

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday November 3 was a big day across the country and locally. Corpus Christi residents took to the polls to cast their ballots.
Three local races resulted in runoffs; this means voters in Corpus Christi will be heading back to the polls on December 15.
Runoff races:
Mayor
- Joe McComb
- Paulette Guajardo
City Council District 1
- Rachel Ann Caballero
- Billy Lerma
City Council District 4
- Kaylynn Paxson
- Greg Smith
Although those three races resulted in runoffs, the rest of the city races did not. Here are the results.
Council Member At-Large
- Liz Perez
- Michael Hunter
- Mike Pulsey
Council Member District 2
- Ben Molina
Council Member District 3
- Roland Barrera
Council Member District 5
- Gil Hernandez
Proposition A Streets: ‘Proposition A’ called for $61 million dollars to address 22 different street projects.
- For
Proposition B Parks and Recreation: ‘Proposition B,’ will fund 18 different park projects across the city to the tune of $12 million dollars.
- For
Proposition C Public Safety: In ‘Proposition C’ there were two items under the heading of “Public Safety.”
In the first, city leaders would like to acquire land and design a replacement for Fire Station #3 on Morgan Street, a facility which they agree is “antiquated.”
In the second, money would be used to design a new complex for our Police Training Academy, with the intention of perhaps one day relocating it to the city’s south side.
- For
For more results in the Coastal Bend click here.
