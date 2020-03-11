Election 2020: San Patricio County prepares for election day

Election day is Tuesday, November 3 and Coastal Bend counties are preparing.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Counties across the Coastal Bend are gearing up for election day

"We expect to be busy that's why we get out today and get it all setup," said Pamela Hill, Elections Administrator for San Patricio County Elections Office.

A checklist that included unloading equipment, setting up voting booths, then packing up and heading to the next stop; a process to ensure voting places and volunteers were prepared for Election Day.

"We turn everything on, make sure it's working so tomorrow morning when they get here at 6 a.m. and they turn everything on, we know it should be up and running." said Hill.

"We want to make it as pleasant an experience as possible," said Michael Kneale, Election Judge in Aransas Pass.

As part of the preparations, the elections office turned on each voting machine and set up tables for curbside voting.

"There will be a curbside sign where you can park and there will be a telephone number you can call," said Hill.

After the county saw a record turnout during early voting, officials said they wanted to take the time to be sure all locations were ready to open their doors on Election Day.

"Can't wait to get started, we'll be here at 6 a.m., polls open at 7 a.m.," said Kneale. "It'll be a long day for some of us tomorrow, but we're looking forward to it."