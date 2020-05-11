It’s a waiting game: Several mail-in ballots have yet to be received in Nueces County

As of Wednesday, November 4 out of the 18,641 ballots that were mailed out, 15, 810 have been received, counted and tabulated.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We're reporting on a bit of information that didn’t quite make the headlines: a delay in the counting of one of Nueces County's 84 polling centers.

Also, a look at the number of mail-in ballots that have yet to be received by the election’s administrator and a timeline of when we can expect the official count.

Here are the numbers of mail in ballots as of 5:00 p.m. Wednesday; out of the 18,641 ballots that were mailed out, 15, 810 have been received, counted and tabulated.

Wednesday, a little over one hundred additional ballots were received. As we've been reporting, if you mailed your ballot by yesterday and was post marked November 3, it will be counted when the official count is made. That official count will happen next Tuesday.

"You know we still have military ballots out still and overseas and as long as we get those by November 9 they will still be counted,” said Nueces County Clerk, Kara Sands.

The stipulation is that the overseas ballots must be postmarked by election day as well in order to be counted. The ballot board will reconvene on November 10 to review all the mail in ballots that have come in from overseas and any provisional ballots that were cast.

The question many of us are asking, when will we know the "official" count for this election?

“We will give the final official numbers, hopefully on November 10 because the entities, so the county, the city of Corpus Christi, the school district they have to canvas and certify their elections,” said Sands

Tuesday night during our ten o'clock broadcast, 3News asked Sands about the efficiency of the polling staff and how quick all the polling centers were able to return their "controllers" ,the systems that tabulated the ballots when we found out all but one had reported in.

Wednesday, we met up with Sands. After she'd had the opportunity to speak with the polling center official to get an explanation as to why they were delayed in returning to election central in a timely manner.

“He came in and I asked him, and he apologized, and he apologized to my staff and he apologized to all these people everyone was waiting on you,” said Sands.

For the record, Sands says all the ballots were accounted and the integrity of the election was never compromised.