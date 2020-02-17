CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents are rushing to the polls this Super Tuesday for the 2020 March Primary elections.

Vote centers in Nueces County are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and if you're in line by 7 p.m. you will allowed to vote no matter what.

For election night returns, click here.

Vote Center Locations:

Antonio Garcia Arts & Education Center

2021 Agnes St. (Classroom)

Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Baker Middle School

1540 Casa Grande (Front Lobby)

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Banquete ISD

4339 Fourth St. (Boardroom)

Banquete, TX 78339

Bishop Community Center

102 West Joyce St.

Bishop, TX 78343

Blanche Moore Elementary

6121 Durant Dr. (Fine Arts Area)

Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Brooks AME Worship Center

2101 North Port Ave.

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Calallen Middle School (Maintenance Office)

4602 Cornett Rd.

Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Cimarron Senior Apartments (Community Room)

2802 Cimarron Blvd.

Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Club Estates Elementary

5222 Merganser Dr. (Room 37)

Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Cunningham Middle School at South Park

2901 McArdle Road (Front Lobby)

Corpus Christi, TX 78415

David Berlanga Community Center

1513 Second St. (Headstart Room)

Agua Dulce, TX 78330

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center

5151 McArdle Rd.

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Del Mar College (Heldenfels Administration Building)

101 Baldwin Blvd.

Corpus Christi, TX78404

Driscoll I.S.D. (Guadalupe Hernandez Complex)

315 W. Dragon St.

Driscoll, TX 78351

Ella Barnes Elementary

2829 Oso Parkway (Room 122)

Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Ellis Memorial Library

700 West Avenue A

Port Aransas, TX 78373

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center

654 Graham Rd. (Social Hall)

Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Galvan Elementary

3126 Masterson Dr. (Front Lobby)

Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Gibson Elementary

5723 Hampshire Rd. (Room 26)

Corpus Christi, TX 78408

Gloria Hicks Elementary

3602 McArdle Rd. (Front Lobby)

Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Grace Presbyterian Church

6301 Yorktown Blvd. (Multipurpose Rm.)

Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Grant Middle School

4350 Aaron Dr. (Orchestra Room)

Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Greenwood Senior Center

4040 Greenwood Dr. (Activity Room)

Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Hamlin Middle School

3900 Hamlin Dr. (Room 1)

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Harold T. Branch Academy

3902 Morgan Ave. (Room 114)

Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Hilltop Community Center (South Wing #1, Back Building)

11425 Leopard St.

Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Island Presbyterian Church

14030 Fortuna Bay Dr.

Corpus Christi, TX 78418

John F. Kennedy Elementary

1102 Villarreal Rd. (Hallway)

Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Johnny Calderon Building

710 E. Main St.

Robstown, TX 78380

King High School (1st Floor Locker Area)

5225 Gollihar Rd.

Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Kolda Elementary

3730 Rodd Field Rd. (Front Lobby)

Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Korean Presbyterian Church

4326 McArdle Rd. (Fellowship Hall)

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Kostoryz Elementary

3602 Panama Dr. (Fine Arts Room)

Corpus Christi, TX 78415

La Retama Central Library

805 Comanche St. (La Retama Room)

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Lindale Senior Center

3135 Swantner St. (Multipurpose Rm.)

Corpus Christi, TX 78404

London ISD Middle/High School

1306 FM 43 (Library)

Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Lotspeich Elementary

1000 Ruben Chavez Rd. (Cafeteria)

Robstown, TX 78380

Luther Jones Elementary

7533 Lipes Blvd. (Front Lobby)

Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Magee Elementary (Star Annex)

4201 Calallen Dr.

Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Menger Elementary

2401 S. Alameda St. (Portable 138)

Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Metro E Elementary

1707 Ayers St. (Front Lobby)

Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Mireles Elementary

7658 Cimarron Blvd.

Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Montclair Elementary

5241 Kentner St. (Art Room)

Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Moody High School

1818 Trojan Dr. (Front Lobby)

Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Nueces County ESD #4

5781 FM 666 (Meeting Room)

Robstown, TX 78380

Oak Park Recreation Center

842 Erwin Ave. (Social Hall)

Corpus Christi, TX 78408

Oveal Williams Senior Center

1414 Martin Luther King Dr. (Room 2)

Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Padre Island Baptist Church

14253 S. Padre Island Dr.

Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Parkway Presbyterian Church

3707 Santa Fe St. (Fellowship Hall)

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Petronila Elementary

2391 County Rd. 67 (Hallway)

Petronila, TX 78380

River Hills Baptist Church

16318 FM 624 (Fellowship Hall)

Robstown, TX 78380

Robert Driscoll Elementary

122 W. Ave. H (Library)

Robstown, TX 78380

Ronnie H. Polston Building

10110 Compton Rd. (Courtroom)

Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Rose Shaw Elementary

2920 Soledad St. (Front Lobby)

Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Schanen Estates Elementary

5717 Killarmet Dr. (Front Lobby)

Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Smith Elementary

6902 Williams Dr. (Front Lobby)

Corpus Christi, TX 78412

St. Anthony Catholic Church-Violet

3918 County Rd. 61 (Parish Hall)

Robstown, TX 78380

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (Natural Resources Ctr. Rm. 1009)

6300 Ocean Dr.

Corpus Christi, TX 78412

T.G. Allen Elementary

1414 18th. St. (Room 106)

Corpus Christi, TX 78404

The Valencia (Conference Room-2nd Floor)

6110 Ayers St.

Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Tom Browne Middle School

4301 Schanen Blvd. (Left Foyer)

Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Tuloso-Midway High School

2653 McKinzie Rd. (Front Office)

Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Tuloso-Midway Middle School

9768 LaBranch St.

Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Veterans Memorial High School

3750 Cimarron Blvd. (Auditorium)

Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Villa of Corpus Christi-South

4834 Yorktown Blvd. (Front Area)

Corpus Christi, TX 78413

West Oso Jr. High School

5202 Bear Ln. (Front Lobby)

Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Woodlawn Elementary

1110 Woodlawn Dr.

Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Yeager Elementary

5414 Tripoli Dr. (Cafeteria/Stage)

Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Zavala Senior Center

510 Osage St. (Computer Room)

Corpus Christi, TX 78405

For more information on the upcoming election, visit the Nueces County Election website.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: