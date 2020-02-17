CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents are rushing to the polls this Super Tuesday for the 2020 March Primary elections.
Vote centers in Nueces County are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and if you're in line by 7 p.m. you will allowed to vote no matter what.
Vote Center Locations:
Antonio Garcia Arts & Education Center
2021 Agnes St. (Classroom)
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Baker Middle School
1540 Casa Grande (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Banquete ISD
4339 Fourth St. (Boardroom)
Banquete, TX 78339
Bishop Community Center
102 West Joyce St.
Bishop, TX 78343
Blanche Moore Elementary
6121 Durant Dr. (Fine Arts Area)
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Brooks AME Worship Center
2101 North Port Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Calallen Middle School (Maintenance Office)
4602 Cornett Rd.
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Cimarron Senior Apartments (Community Room)
2802 Cimarron Blvd.
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Club Estates Elementary
5222 Merganser Dr. (Room 37)
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Cunningham Middle School at South Park
2901 McArdle Road (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
David Berlanga Community Center
1513 Second St. (Headstart Room)
Agua Dulce, TX 78330
Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center
5151 McArdle Rd.
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Del Mar College (Heldenfels Administration Building)
101 Baldwin Blvd.
Corpus Christi, TX78404
Driscoll I.S.D. (Guadalupe Hernandez Complex)
315 W. Dragon St.
Driscoll, TX 78351
Ella Barnes Elementary
2829 Oso Parkway (Room 122)
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Ellis Memorial Library
700 West Avenue A
Port Aransas, TX 78373
Ethel Eyerly Senior Center
654 Graham Rd. (Social Hall)
Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Galvan Elementary
3126 Masterson Dr. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Gibson Elementary
5723 Hampshire Rd. (Room 26)
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
Gloria Hicks Elementary
3602 McArdle Rd. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Grace Presbyterian Church
6301 Yorktown Blvd. (Multipurpose Rm.)
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Grant Middle School
4350 Aaron Dr. (Orchestra Room)
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Greenwood Senior Center
4040 Greenwood Dr. (Activity Room)
Corpus Christi, TX 78416
Hamlin Middle School
3900 Hamlin Dr. (Room 1)
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Harold T. Branch Academy
3902 Morgan Ave. (Room 114)
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Hilltop Community Center (South Wing #1, Back Building)
11425 Leopard St.
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Island Presbyterian Church
14030 Fortuna Bay Dr.
Corpus Christi, TX 78418
John F. Kennedy Elementary
1102 Villarreal Rd. (Hallway)
Corpus Christi, TX 78416
Johnny Calderon Building
710 E. Main St.
Robstown, TX 78380
King High School (1st Floor Locker Area)
5225 Gollihar Rd.
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Kolda Elementary
3730 Rodd Field Rd. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Korean Presbyterian Church
4326 McArdle Rd. (Fellowship Hall)
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Kostoryz Elementary
3602 Panama Dr. (Fine Arts Room)
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
La Retama Central Library
805 Comanche St. (La Retama Room)
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Lindale Senior Center
3135 Swantner St. (Multipurpose Rm.)
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
London ISD Middle/High School
1306 FM 43 (Library)
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Lotspeich Elementary
1000 Ruben Chavez Rd. (Cafeteria)
Robstown, TX 78380
Luther Jones Elementary
7533 Lipes Blvd. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Magee Elementary (Star Annex)
4201 Calallen Dr.
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Menger Elementary
2401 S. Alameda St. (Portable 138)
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Metro E Elementary
1707 Ayers St. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
Mireles Elementary
7658 Cimarron Blvd.
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Montclair Elementary
5241 Kentner St. (Art Room)
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Moody High School
1818 Trojan Dr. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78416
Nueces County ESD #4
5781 FM 666 (Meeting Room)
Robstown, TX 78380
Oak Park Recreation Center
842 Erwin Ave. (Social Hall)
Corpus Christi, TX 78408
Oveal Williams Senior Center
1414 Martin Luther King Dr. (Room 2)
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Padre Island Baptist Church
14253 S. Padre Island Dr.
Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Parkway Presbyterian Church
3707 Santa Fe St. (Fellowship Hall)
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Petronila Elementary
2391 County Rd. 67 (Hallway)
Petronila, TX 78380
River Hills Baptist Church
16318 FM 624 (Fellowship Hall)
Robstown, TX 78380
Robert Driscoll Elementary
122 W. Ave. H (Library)
Robstown, TX 78380
Ronnie H. Polston Building
10110 Compton Rd. (Courtroom)
Corpus Christi, TX 78418
Rose Shaw Elementary
2920 Soledad St. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Schanen Estates Elementary
5717 Killarmet Dr. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Smith Elementary
6902 Williams Dr. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
St. Anthony Catholic Church-Violet
3918 County Rd. 61 (Parish Hall)
Robstown, TX 78380
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (Natural Resources Ctr. Rm. 1009)
6300 Ocean Dr.
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
T.G. Allen Elementary
1414 18th. St. (Room 106)
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
The Valencia (Conference Room-2nd Floor)
6110 Ayers St.
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Tom Browne Middle School
4301 Schanen Blvd. (Left Foyer)
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Tuloso-Midway High School
2653 McKinzie Rd. (Front Office)
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Tuloso-Midway Middle School
9768 LaBranch St.
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Veterans Memorial High School
3750 Cimarron Blvd. (Auditorium)
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Villa of Corpus Christi-South
4834 Yorktown Blvd. (Front Area)
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
West Oso Jr. High School
5202 Bear Ln. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
Woodlawn Elementary
1110 Woodlawn Dr.
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Yeager Elementary
5414 Tripoli Dr. (Cafeteria/Stage)
Corpus Christi, TX 78411
Zavala Senior Center
510 Osage St. (Computer Room)
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
For more information on the upcoming election, visit the Nueces County Election website.
