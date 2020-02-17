CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents are rushing to the polls this Super Tuesday for the 2020 March Primary elections.

Vote centers in Nueces County are open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and if you're in line by 7 p.m. you will allowed to vote no matter what.

Vote Center Locations:

Antonio Garcia Arts & Education Center
2021 Agnes St. (Classroom)
Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Baker Middle School
1540 Casa Grande (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Banquete ISD
4339 Fourth St. (Boardroom)
Banquete, TX 78339

Bishop Community Center
102 West Joyce St.
Bishop, TX 78343

Blanche Moore Elementary
6121 Durant Dr. (Fine Arts Area)
Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Brooks AME Worship Center
2101 North Port Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Calallen Middle School (Maintenance Office)
4602 Cornett Rd.
Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Cimarron Senior Apartments (Community Room)
2802 Cimarron Blvd.
Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Club Estates Elementary
5222 Merganser Dr. (Room 37)
Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Cunningham Middle School at South Park
2901 McArdle Road (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78415

David Berlanga Community Center
1513 Second St. (Headstart Room)
Agua Dulce, TX 78330

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center
5151 McArdle Rd.
Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Del Mar College (Heldenfels Administration Building)
101 Baldwin Blvd.
Corpus Christi, TX78404

Driscoll I.S.D. (Guadalupe Hernandez Complex)
315 W. Dragon St.
Driscoll, TX 78351

Ella Barnes Elementary
2829 Oso Parkway (Room 122)
Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Ellis Memorial Library
700 West Avenue A
Port Aransas, TX 78373

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center
654 Graham Rd. (Social Hall)
Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Galvan Elementary
3126 Masterson Dr. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Gibson Elementary
5723 Hampshire Rd. (Room 26)
Corpus Christi, TX 78408

Gloria Hicks Elementary
3602 McArdle Rd. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Grace Presbyterian Church
6301 Yorktown Blvd. (Multipurpose Rm.)
Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Grant Middle School
4350 Aaron Dr. (Orchestra Room)
Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Greenwood Senior Center
4040 Greenwood Dr. (Activity Room)
Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Hamlin Middle School
3900 Hamlin Dr. (Room 1)
Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Harold T. Branch Academy
3902 Morgan Ave. (Room 114)
Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Hilltop Community Center (South Wing #1, Back Building)
11425 Leopard St.
Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Island Presbyterian Church
14030 Fortuna Bay Dr.
Corpus Christi, TX 78418

John F. Kennedy Elementary
1102 Villarreal Rd. (Hallway)
Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Johnny Calderon Building
710 E. Main St.
Robstown, TX 78380

King High School (1st Floor Locker Area)
5225 Gollihar Rd.
Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Kolda Elementary
3730 Rodd Field Rd. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Korean Presbyterian Church
4326 McArdle Rd. (Fellowship Hall)
Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Kostoryz Elementary
3602 Panama Dr. (Fine Arts Room)
Corpus Christi, TX 78415

La Retama Central Library
805 Comanche St. (La Retama Room)
Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Lindale Senior Center
3135 Swantner St. (Multipurpose Rm.)
Corpus Christi, TX 78404

London ISD Middle/High School
1306 FM 43 (Library)
Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Lotspeich Elementary
1000 Ruben Chavez Rd. (Cafeteria)
Robstown, TX 78380

Luther Jones Elementary
7533 Lipes Blvd. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Magee Elementary (Star Annex)
4201 Calallen Dr.
Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Menger Elementary
2401 S. Alameda St. (Portable 138)
Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Metro E Elementary
1707 Ayers St. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78404

Mireles Elementary
7658 Cimarron Blvd.
Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Montclair Elementary
5241 Kentner St. (Art Room)
Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Moody High School
1818 Trojan Dr. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78416

Nueces County ESD #4
5781 FM 666 (Meeting Room)
Robstown, TX 78380

Oak Park Recreation Center
842 Erwin Ave. (Social Hall)
Corpus Christi, TX 78408

Oveal Williams Senior Center
1414 Martin Luther King Dr. (Room 2)
Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Padre Island Baptist Church
14253 S. Padre Island Dr.
Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Parkway Presbyterian Church
3707 Santa Fe St. (Fellowship Hall)
Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Petronila Elementary
2391 County Rd. 67 (Hallway)
Petronila, TX 78380

River Hills Baptist Church
16318 FM 624 (Fellowship Hall)
Robstown, TX 78380

Robert Driscoll Elementary
122 W. Ave. H (Library)
Robstown, TX 78380

Ronnie H. Polston Building
10110 Compton Rd. (Courtroom)
Corpus Christi, TX 78418

Rose Shaw Elementary
2920 Soledad St. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Schanen Estates Elementary
5717 Killarmet Dr. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Smith Elementary
6902 Williams Dr. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78412

St. Anthony Catholic Church-Violet
3918 County Rd. 61 (Parish Hall)
Robstown, TX 78380

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (Natural Resources Ctr. Rm. 1009)
6300 Ocean Dr.
Corpus Christi, TX 78412

T.G. Allen Elementary
1414 18th. St. (Room 106)
Corpus Christi, TX 78404

The Valencia (Conference Room-2nd Floor)
6110 Ayers St.
Corpus Christi, TX 78415

Tom Browne Middle School
4301 Schanen Blvd. (Left Foyer)
Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Tuloso-Midway High School
2653 McKinzie Rd. (Front Office)
Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Tuloso-Midway Middle School
9768 LaBranch St.
Corpus Christi, TX 78410

Veterans Memorial High School
3750 Cimarron Blvd. (Auditorium)
Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Villa of Corpus Christi-South
4834 Yorktown Blvd. (Front Area)
Corpus Christi, TX 78413

West Oso Jr. High School
5202 Bear Ln. (Front Lobby)
Corpus Christi, TX 78405

Woodlawn Elementary
1110 Woodlawn Dr.
Corpus Christi, TX 78412

Yeager Elementary
5414 Tripoli Dr. (Cafeteria/Stage)
Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Zavala Senior Center
510 Osage St. (Computer Room)
Corpus Christi, TX 78405

For more information on the upcoming election, visit the Nueces County Election website.

