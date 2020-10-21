Tied in Texas | Biden, Trump in 'bare knuckle battle' heading into Election Day

Quinnipiac University poll shows President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden tied 13 days before the election

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas may not be reliably red come November.

A new poll from Quinnipiac University shows former Vice President Joe Biden in a tied race with President Donald Trump in the Lone Star state.

Trump and Biden each have 47% among likely voters. This compares to a September 24th Quinnipiac poll showing Trump with a 5-point lead over Biden.

"Biden and Trump find themselves in a Texas stand-off, setting the stage for a bare knuckle battle for 38 electoral votes," said Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy.

The last Texas was blue in a Presidential race was when Jimmy Carter won the state in 1976.

Biden has solid strength from mail-in and early voters, the poll found. The poll shows that 63% of registered voters voting by mail support Biden. 48% of early voters say they're supporting the former Vice President.

However, President Trump has solid support among those who say they will vote on Election Day. 62% of voters say they will support the President on November 3rd.

The Quinnipiac poll shows Biden with a mixed favorability rating, with 44% giving him favorable and 46% saying unfavorable. Likely voters in the poll give Trump a 48% favorable rating and 47% unfavorable.

Biden's biggest favorable rating over Trump was about who cares for Americans. 56% of respondents give Biden favorable compared to only 51% for Trump.

While the Presidential race is considered a dead-heat, incumbent Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn continues to hold a steady lead over Democrat M.J. Hegar, 49-43% with 7% undecided.

"While Cornyn maintains a lead, there are still two weeks to go, and you can't count Hegar out," added Malloy.