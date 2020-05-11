The battle for the White House continues as votes are still being counted

So, what comes next in declaring a winner? Here’s a breakdown.

TEXAS, USA — Election Day has now come and gone, with voters showing up in record numbers and yet, the battle for the White House, may be just beginning.

Short of one presidential candidate conceding, both Republicans and Democrats seem poised for legal fights over vote counts, which means that the next month could get messy.

Despite that, a quick look at the timeline for electing a President highlights some important dates:

To begin with, each state sets its own deadline for certifying the election. However, it must be done before December 14. It is on that day that electors (those who make up the Electoral College) will meet in their states and cast their ballots for President.

That’s what happened back in the 2000 presidential election, when the Supreme Court stepped in and ruled that the time for counting votes in Florida, had run out.

Those Electoral College results will be sent to Congress by December 23.

A new Congress will be sworn in on January 3, and on the 6th of that month, they will count the electoral votes and formally certify a winner.

But what if neither candidate wins a majority of electors?

Then the House and Senate become involved, according to the 12th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The last time that happened?

It was nearly 200 years ago –1824, and it sent John Quincy Adams to the White House.