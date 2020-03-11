Election 2020: A closer look at uncontested races in the Coastal Bend

Many candidates on the ballot will be nervously awaiting the outcome, but there are some candidates who aren't worried at all, they're the ones running unopposed.

While many candidates in this election will be nervously awaiting the outcome, there are some candidates on the ballot who aren't worried at all, they're the ones running unopposed.

Every election cycle seems to have its list of exciting races. Usually those contests feature candidates from either the Republican or democratic parties.

Sometimes there’s only one person who files for office and they end up as the only name on the ballot. That happened this year in Nueces County races like for Tax assessor collector and for the 214th District Court where Republican Judge Inna Kline had no opponent.

3News asked the political director for the Nueces County democratic party how this could happen in such an important race?

” Yes, there is some form of recruitment from the party, but you know to be a candidate on the ballot it’s got to come from the individual,” said Political Director, Joseph Ramirez, Nueces County Democrats. “You’ve got to want it and you’ve got to have that desire to serve the public at the end of the day you’re a public servant when it comes to being on the ballot.”

Over in San Patricio County the only name on the ballot for Sheriff is Oscar Rivera. Rivera did face a challenger in the Republican primaries but after that victory he was done campaigning.

“You really are bi-partisan You handle matters no matter whether they’re Republican or Democrat you handle it equally across-the-board,” said Rivera.

Another important position over in Kleberg County is the district attorney’s position. John Hubert is the Republican incumbent who did face a challenger back in 2016. This time around though the Democrats did not have a candidate to go up against Hubert.

“The party can try and recruit candidates, I know 4 years ago the DA was contested and of course the Democratic nominee was unsuccessful but no one came forward this time so what can you do it is what it is,” said Kleberg County Democrat Chairman, Chairman Leo Alarcon.

Luckily, on the whole most races are contested, and these experts agree that that is good for democracy.

