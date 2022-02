Voter Guide 2022: Here's what you need to know about elections in the Coastal Bend

Here's the latest information about the upcoming elections in the Coastal Bend.

Here is a voter guide in chronological order of the process. The topics include:

For Texans, the headline campaign this year is for the governor's seat, which Greg Abbott hopes to retain. His main opposition: Democrat Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senatorial campaign against Ted Cruz set fundraising records despite his defeat.

Election Day 2022 is set for Nov. 8, but the primaries are right around the corner as we get set to kick off a key election year.

First, You should find out whether you already registered to vote. Many people in the state may not be sure about where they stand. Check to see whether you're already a Texas voter by clicking or tapping here.

For the 2022 primary election, the deadline to apply to submit a ballot by mail is Feb. 18; applications must be received by that time. The deadline to submit a ballot by mail for the primaries is March 1 at 7 p.m., or by 5 p.m. on March 2 if postmarked by 7 p.m. the day prior.

Here are the dates you'll need to know in order to prepare for the general election in Texas:

How to Cast Your Ballot :

Early voting

Nueces County has several early voting locations. For a complete list, click here.

Early voting locations will be open on the following dates:

February 14th - 19th 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

February 20th (Courthouse Only) 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

February 21st CLOSED

February 22nd - 25th 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Mail-in voting

Texans have the ability to vote by mail but must meet at least one of the following criteria:

If you're 65 years of age or older on Election Day.

If you're sick or disabled (here that means having a sickness or physical condition preventing you from appearing at the polls on Election Day without a likelihood of needing personal assistance or of injuring your health).

If you're going to be out of the county on Election Day or during the early-voting period.

If you're confined in jail, but are eligible to vote.

Those eligible must fill out this absentee-ballot application, and have it submitted to the Nueces County Elections Office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 to be able to submit a mail-in ballot for the March 1 primary election.

Pregnant women expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day may now vote by mail.

Voters may now hand deliver their ballot application to the County Clerk’s Office. (not later than the 11th day before Election Day)

In-person voting

Polling locations and times for primary day will be shared on Nueces County's website closer to March 1.

You don't want to get to a polling location and not be ready. There are certain types of ID you need to show before you cast your ballot.

Here's a list that shows you all of the acceptable ID forms.

Is my voter registration information public?