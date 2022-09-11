Voter turnout in Nueces County less than 45 percent for 2022 midterm

41.8 percent of registered voters in Nueces County cast a ballot in the midterm election.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Voter turnout for the 2022 midterm general election was down from previous years, according to election history data from the Nueces County Clerk's office.

41.8 percent of registered voters cast their ballot for the midterm election in Nueces County. That's 89,445 people that voted out of 213,925 of those who were eligible

In a similar election, 2018's midterm, 46.2 percent of Nueces County voters cast their ballot. Presidential elections always have higher turnout, and in 2020, 60.4 percent of registered voters cast a ballot.

Hot races in the Nueces County/Corpus Christi area were Nueces County judge and Corpus Christi mayor.

Connie Scott unseat incumbent Barbara Canales for Nueces County judge.

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo was able to easily defeat John Wright to keep her city leadership position.

Rep. Michael Cloud was able to defeat Maclovio Perez to keep his seat in U.S. Congress.