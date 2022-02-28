Watch the 3News Texas Primary 2022 Special online Tuesday night!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While you are keeping up with President Joe Biden's 2022 State of the Union on Tuesday night, 3News will also keep you informed about the Texas March Primaries during a special webcast streamed Live to our website, app and other streaming platforms!
The 3News Texas Primary 2022 Special will stream Live from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesday on kiiitv.com, the KIII 3 News mobile app, on Roku and Firestick apps, and also Live on YouTube!
During the Texas Primary Special, 3News will have crews with candidates and officials around the Coastal Bend, including at the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi, where Gov. Greg Abbott and other party leaders will watch the results come in.
You will be able to watch the 3News Texas Primary 2022 Special right here on our website or through our mobile app, which you can download at the links below:
You can also watch the entire special streaming Live on YouTube.
Results from March Primaries will determine which candidates make it to the upcoming general election in November. Voters will choose Republican and Democratic candidates for Federal and State-level races including the race for Texas Governor and U.S. and State Representatives, as well as County level races including judicial seats, commissioners’ seats, etc.
3News covers a 12-county viewing area that includes – Nueces, Aransas, Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kleberg, Live Oak, Refugio and San Patricio counties. Major cities in our area include Corpus Christi, Portland, Robstown, Alice, Beeville, Kingsville and Rockport.
You can find everything you need to know about the March primaries, including your sample ballot, here.
If you're looking for results on Tuesday night, click here.
