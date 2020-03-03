CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are a total of 21 propositions on this year's March primary ballots: 11 for the Democrats , and 10 for the Republicans.

These are all non-binding propositions that are actually like a preference poll, giving party leaders an idea of how their voters feel about some of the major issues.

The propositions on the Democratic side range from the right to health care to immigrant rights; while on the Republican side they range from prayer in schools to rejecting restrictions on the Second Amendment.

"Each one of them is important to the Democratic Party. We know locally and nationally health care is a big issue because a lot of people want to make sure they have access to doctors and without having a whole lot of roadblocks, to be able to get the healthcare they need," Nueces County Democratic Party Chair Coretta Graham said.

"Bringing prayer back into school. How do people feel about putting prayer back into school?" incoming Nueces County Republican Party Chair Jim Kaelin said. "That'll probably be somewhat controversial because, do we subscribe to the Christian prayer? Do we subscribe to another type of prayer?"

Both said they hope voters will look closely at each proposition and vote their conscience.

"We're hoping to not only flip the Senate because it's important that we get legislation passed that we desperately need as a country, that deals with our infrastructure and is growing," Graham said. "But we also hope to flip the state house because we know 2020 is a big redistricting year for not only the county but the state."

"There's issues on parents and sex education. Should we leave sex education to the parents at home or is that something you want your schools to teach your children?" Kaelin said. "And these are all good questions. They need to be asked."

Both chairpersons described how the propositions will mold the local and national party platform for this year's November elections.

You can examine the propositions below:

Democratic Propositions

Proposition 1: Right to Healthcare: Should everyone in Texas have a right to quality healthcare, protected by a universally accessible Medicare-style system that saves rural hospitals, reduces the cost of prescription drugs, and guarantees access to reproductive healthcare?

Proposition 2: Right to a 21st Century Public Education: Should everyone in Texas have the right to high-quality public education from pre-k to 12th grade, and affordable college and career training without the burden of crushing student loan debt?

Proposition 3: Right to Clean Air, Safe Water, and a Responsible Climate Policy: Should everyone in Texas have the right to clean air, safe water, affordable and sustainable alternative energy sources, and a responsible climate policy that recognizes and addresses the climate crisis as a real and serious threat that impacts every aspect of life on this planet?

Proposition 4: Right to Economic Security: Should everyone in Texas have the right to economic security, where all workers have earned paid family and sick leave, training to prepare for future economies, and a living wage that respects their hard work?

Proposition 5: Right to Dignity & Respect: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a life of dignity and respect, free from discrimination and harassment anywhere, including businesses and public facilities, no matter how they identify, the color of their skin, whom they love, socioeconomic status, disability status, housing status, or from where they come?

Proposition 6: Right to Be Free from Violence: Should everyone in Texas have the right to live a life free from violence-gun violence, racial hatred, terrorism, domestic violence, bullying, harassment or sexual assault-so Texans can grow in a safe environment?

Proposition 7: Right to Housing: Should everyone in Texas have the right to affordable and accessible housing and modern utilities (electricity, water, gas, and high-speed internet) free from any form of discrimination?

Proposition 8: Right to Vote: Should every eligible Texan have the right to vote, made easier by automatic voter registration, the option to vote by mail, guaranteed early and mobile voting stations, and a state election holiday -- free from corporate campaign influence, foreign and domestic interference, and gerrymandering?

Proposition 9: Right to a Fair Criminal Justice System: Should everyone in Texas have the right to a fair criminal justice system that treats people equally, uses proven methods for de-escalating situations instead of excessive force, and puts an end to the mass and disproportionate incarceration of people of color for minor offenses?

Proposition 10: Immigrant Rights: Should there be a just and fair comprehensive immigration reform solution that includes an earned path to citizenship for law-abiding immigrants and their children, keeps families together, protects DREAMers, and provides workforce solutions for businesses?

Proposition 11: Right to Fair Taxation: Should Texas establish equitable taxation for people at all income levels and for businesses and corporations, large and small, so our state government can fund our educational, social, infrastructure, business, and all government services to improve programs necessary for all Texans to thrive?

Republican Propositions

Proposition 1: Texas should not restrict or prohibit prayer in public schools.

Proposition 2: Texas should reject restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.

Proposition 3: Texas should ban the practice of taxpayer-funded lobbying, which allows your tax dollars to be spent on lobbyists who work against the taxpayer.

Proposition 4: Texas should support the construction of a physical barrier and use existing defense-grade surveillance equipment along the entire southern border of Texas.

Proposition 5: Texas parents or legal guardians of public school children under the age of 18 should be the sole decision makers for all their children's healthcare decisions including, but not limited to, psychological assessment and treatment, contraception, and sex education.

Proposition 6: Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for transition purposes, given that Texas children as young as three (3) are being transitioned from their biological sex to the opposite sex.

Proposition 7: Texans should protect and preserve all historical monuments, artifacts, and buildings, such as the Alamo Cenotaph and our beloved Alamo, and should oppose any re-imagining of the Alamo site.

Proposition 8: Texas election officials should heed the directives of the Office of the Governor to purge illegal voters from the voter rolls and verify that each new registered voter is a U.S. Citizen.

Proposition 9: Bail in Texas should be based only on a person's danger to society and risk of flight, not that person's ability to pay.

Proposition 10: Texas should limit our state legislators' terms to 12 years.

You can view sample ballots for Nueces County here.

