Could the races for Corpus Christi mayor, council seats end in a runoff?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Election day is November 3, and here locally, the question of a runoff comes into play. What happens if there is no clear winner in either the race for mayor or city council on election day?

Remember 2018? Those who were living in Corpus Christi at the time may recall that it took a runoff in five races before we knew the makeup of the City Council.

There is a real possibility that something similar could happen again this time around.

According to the City Charter one of the candidates must get a majority of the vote -- at least 50% of the total -- to be declared a winner. That is true in the election for Mayor and any of the five single-member City Council districts.

If that does not happen, then the top two vote getters will head to a runoff.



It is a little more complicated when talking about the At-Large City Council seats, and there are currently 13 people running for those three spots. The key to that race is making sure you are at least in the top four vote-getters, and then the percentages will come in to play in determining whether there is a runoff.

So, when would all of this happen?

The City Secretary's Office reports that the date for a runoff election, if needed, is Tuesday, December 15, and that it will again include early voting.

That means we may get to do some of this all over again.

