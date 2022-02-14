x
March Primaries: What's on the ballot in Aransas County?

Stay with 3News as we follow races in each of the 12 counties in our viewing area.
ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Election Day 2022 is set for Nov. 8, but the primaries are right around the corner as we get set to kick off a key election year.

For Texans, the headline campaign this year is for the governor's seat, which Greg Abbott hopes to retain. His main opposition: Democrat Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senatorial campaign against Ted Cruz set fundraising records despite his defeat.

At the local level, counties across the Coastal Bend will find out who is running for county judge seats, commissioner seats, etc.

Below you will find what's on the ballot for Aransas County voters:

Democrat

U.S. Representative District 27 

  • Maclovio Perez Jr. 
  • Anthony J. Tristan 
  • Victor Melgoza

Governor 

  • Michael Cooper 
  • Rich Wakeland 
  • Beto O'Rourke 
  • Joy Diaz 
  • Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez 

Lieutenant Governor 

  • Mike Collier 
  • Michelle Beckley 
  • Carla Brailey

Attorney General 

  • Mike Fields 
  • Rochelle Mercedes Garza  
  • Joe Jaworski 
  • S. "Tbone" Raynor  
  • Lee Merritt

Comptroller of Public Accounts 

  • Janet T. Dudding 
  • Angel Luis Vega 
  • Tim Mahoney

Commissioner of the General Land Office 

  • Jinny Suh 
  • Jay Kleberg 
  • Sandragrace Martinez 
  • Michael Lange

Commissioner of Agriculture 

  • Ed Ireson 
  • Susan Hays

Railroad Commissioner 

  • Luke Warford

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3 

  • Erin A Nowell

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5 

  • Amanda Reichek

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9  

  • Julia Maldonado

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5 

  • Dana Huffman

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6 

  • Robert Johnson

Member, State Board of Education, District 2 

  • Victor Perez 
  • Thomas Garcia 
  • Pete Garcia 
  • Wayne Raasch 
  • Michael Vargas

State Senator, District 18 

  • Josh Tutt

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 

  • Leticia Hinojosa

County Commissioner Precinct 4 

  • John M Battiato

Republican 

U.S. Representative District 27 

  • AJ Louderback 
  • Chris Mapp 
  • Andrew Alvarez 
  • Eric Mireles 
  • Michael Cloud

Governor 

  • Rick Perry 
  • Kandy Kaye Horn 
  • Danny Harrison 
  • Paul Belew 
  • Don Huffines 
  • Chad Prather 
  • Allen B. West 
  • Greg Abbott

Lieutenant Governor 

  • Todd M. Bullis 
  • Zach Vance 
  • Dan Patrick 
  • Daniel Miller 
  • Aaron Sorrells 
  • Trayce Bradford

Attorney General 

  • Louie Gohmert 
  • Eva Guzman 
  • Ken Paxton 
  • George P. Bush

Comptroller of Public Accounts 

  • Mark V. Goloby 
  • Glenn Hegar

Commissioner of the General Land Office 

  • Tim Westley
  • Rufus Lopez 
  • Jon Spiers 
  • Victor Avila 
  • Dawn Buckingham 
  • Weston Martinez 
  • Ben Armenta 
  • Don W. Minton

Commissioner of Agriculture 

  • Sid Miller 
  • Carey A. Counsil 
  • James White

Railroad Commissioner 

  • Marvin "Sarge" Summers 
  • Tom Slocum Jr 
  • Wayne Christian 
  • Sarah Stogner 
  • Dawayne Tipton

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3 

  • Debra Lehrmann

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5 

  • Rebeca Huddle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9 

  • Evan Young 
  • David J. Schenck

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2 

  • Mary Lou Keel

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5 

  • Scott Walker  
  • Clint Morgan

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6 

  • Jesse F. McClure, III

Member, State Board of Education, District 2 

  • Hilda Garza Deshazo 
  • LJ Francis

State Senator, District 18 

  • Lois W. Kolkhorst

State Representative District 32 

  • Todd Hunter

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 

  • Ysmael Fonseca 
  • Aaron Peña

District Judge, 36th Judicial District 

  • Starr Bauer

District Judge, 156th Judicial District 

  • Patrick L. Flanigan

County Judge

  • Ray Garza 
  • C. H. Burt Mills Jr.

County Court at Law 

  • Richard Bianchi

District Clerk 

  • Pam Heard

County Clerk 

  • "Misty" R.F. Kimbrough 
  • Christy Gibson

County Treasurer 

  • Alma Tamburin Cartwright

County Surveyor 

  • Jerry Brundrett

County Commissioner Precinct 2 

  • Leslie Bubba Casterline

County Commissioner Precinct 4 

  • Robert Dupnik 
  • Carolyn Smith

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 

  • Diane Dupnik

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 

  • Diana McGinnis

County Constable Precinct 2 – Unexpired Term 

  • Gavin Harrison

Check out our complete Voter Guide here.

