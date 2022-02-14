March Primaries: What's on the ballot in Bee County?

Stay with 3News as we follow races in each of the 12 counties in our viewing area.

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Election Day 2022 is set for Nov. 8, but the primaries are right around the corner as we get set to kick off a key election year.

For Texans, the headline campaign this year is for the governor's seat, which Greg Abbott hopes to retain. His main opposition: Democrat Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senatorial campaign against Ted Cruz set fundraising records despite his defeat.

At the local level, counties across the Coastal Bend will find out who is running for county judge seats, commissioner seats, etc.

Below you will find what's on the ballot for Bee County voters:

Democrat

U.S. Representative District 27

Maclovio Perez Jr.

Anthony J. Tristan

Victor Melgoza

Governor

Michael Cooper

Rich Wakeland

Beto O'rourke

Joy Diaz

Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez

Lieutenant Governor

Mike Collier

Michelle Beckley

Carla Brailey

Attorney General

Mike Fields

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Joe Jaworski

S. "Tbone" Raynor

Lee Merritt

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Janet T. Dudding

Angel Luis Vega

Tim Mahoney

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Jinny Suh

Jay Kleberg

Sandragrace Martinez

Michael Lange

Commissioner of Agriculture

Ed Ireson

Susan Hays

Railroad Commissioner

Luke Warford

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Erin A Nowell

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Amanda Reichek

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Julia Maldonado

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Dana Huffman

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Robert Johnson

Member, State Board of Education, District 3

Marisa B. Perez-Diaz

State Senator, District No. 27

Morgan Lamantia

Alex Dominguez

Sara Stapleton-Barrera

Salomon Torres

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Leticia Hinojosa

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Susana Salazar Contreras

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Abel Suniga

Republican

U.S. Representative District 27

AJ Louderback

Chris Mapp

Andrew Alvarez

Eric Mireles

Michael Cloud

Governor

Rick Perry

Kandy Kaye Horn

Danny Harrison

Paul Belew

Don Huffines

Chad Prather

Allen B. West

Greg Abbott

Lieutenant Governor

Todd M. Bullis

Zach Vance

Dan Patrick

Daniel Miller

Aaron Sorrells

Trayce Bradford

Attorney General

Louie Gohmert

Eva Guzman

Ken Paxton

George P. Bush

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Mark V. Goloby

Glenn Hegar

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Tim Westley

Rufus Lopez

Jon Spiers

Victor Avila

Dawn Buckingham

Weston Martinez

Ben Armenta

Don W. Minton

Commissioner of Agriculture

Sid Miller

Carey A. Counsil

James White

Railroad Commissioner

Marvin "Sarge" Summers

Tom Slocum Jr

Wayne Christian

Sarah Stogner

Dawayne Tipton

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Evan Young

David J. Schenck

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2

Mary Lou Keel

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5

Scott Walker

Clint Morgan

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6

Jesse F. McClure, III

Member, State Board of Education, District 3

Lana Jean Holland

Ken Morrow

State Senator, District 27

Israel Salinas

Adam Hinojosa

Raul Torres

State Representative, District 43

J.M. Lozano

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3

Ysmael Fonseca

Aaron Peña

District Judge, 36th Judicial District

Starr Bauer

District Judge, 156th Judicial District

Patrick L. Flanigan

County Judge

George Poe Trace Morrill III

District Clerk

Zanaida Silva

County Clerk

Nickelle Clark Gonzales

Michele Bridge

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Mike Willow

Dennis DeWitt

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Tino Olivares

Derek Franco

Kenneth Haggard

Martin Silva

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Balde Alvarado

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Mike Showalter

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3

Dennis Phipps

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Enrique "Henry" Jimenez

Leticia Cantu

County Chairman

Patty Johnson

