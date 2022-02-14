March Primaries: What's on the ballot in Bee County?

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Election Day 2022 is set for Nov. 8, but the primaries are right around the corner as we get set to kick off a key election year.
For Texans, the headline campaign this year is for the governor's seat, which Greg Abbott hopes to retain. His main opposition: Democrat Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senatorial campaign against Ted Cruz set fundraising records despite his defeat.
At the local level, counties across the Coastal Bend will find out who is running for county judge seats, commissioner seats, etc.
Below you will find what's on the ballot for Bee County voters:
Democrat
U.S. Representative District 27
- Maclovio Perez Jr.
- Anthony J. Tristan
- Victor Melgoza
Governor
- Michael Cooper
- Rich Wakeland
- Beto O'rourke
- Joy Diaz
- Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez
Lieutenant Governor
- Mike Collier
- Michelle Beckley
- Carla Brailey
Attorney General
- Mike Fields
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza
- Joe Jaworski
- S. "Tbone" Raynor
- Lee Merritt
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Janet T. Dudding
- Angel Luis Vega
- Tim Mahoney
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Jinny Suh
- Jay Kleberg
- Sandragrace Martinez
- Michael Lange
Commissioner of Agriculture
- Ed Ireson
- Susan Hays
Railroad Commissioner
- Luke Warford
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
- Erin A Nowell
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
- Amanda Reichek
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
- Julia Maldonado
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5
- Dana Huffman
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6
- Robert Johnson
Member, State Board of Education, District 3
- Marisa B. Perez-Diaz
State Senator, District No. 27
- Morgan Lamantia
- Alex Dominguez
- Sara Stapleton-Barrera
- Salomon Torres
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
- Leticia Hinojosa
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
- Susana Salazar Contreras
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
- Abel Suniga
Republican
U.S. Representative District 27
- AJ Louderback
- Chris Mapp
- Andrew Alvarez
- Eric Mireles
- Michael Cloud
Governor
- Rick Perry
- Kandy Kaye Horn
- Danny Harrison
- Paul Belew
- Don Huffines
- Chad Prather
- Allen B. West
- Greg Abbott
Lieutenant Governor
- Todd M. Bullis
- Zach Vance
- Dan Patrick
- Daniel Miller
- Aaron Sorrells
- Trayce Bradford
Attorney General
- Louie Gohmert
- Eva Guzman
- Ken Paxton
- George P. Bush
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Mark V. Goloby
- Glenn Hegar
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Tim Westley
- Rufus Lopez
- Jon Spiers
- Victor Avila
- Dawn Buckingham
- Weston Martinez
- Ben Armenta
- Don W. Minton
Commissioner of Agriculture
- Sid Miller
- Carey A. Counsil
- James White
Railroad Commissioner
- Marvin "Sarge" Summers
- Tom Slocum Jr
- Wayne Christian
- Sarah Stogner
- Dawayne Tipton
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
- Debra Lehrmann
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
- Rebeca Huddle
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
- Evan Young
- David J. Schenck
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2
- Mary Lou Keel
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5
- Scott Walker
- Clint Morgan
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6
- Jesse F. McClure, III
Member, State Board of Education, District 3
- Lana Jean Holland
- Ken Morrow
State Senator, District 27
- Israel Salinas
- Adam Hinojosa
- Raul Torres
State Representative, District 43
- J.M. Lozano
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
- Ysmael Fonseca
- Aaron Peña
District Judge, 36th Judicial District
- Starr Bauer
District Judge, 156th Judicial District
- Patrick L. Flanigan
County Judge
- George Poe Trace Morrill III
District Clerk
- Zanaida Silva
County Clerk
- Nickelle Clark Gonzales
- Michele Bridge
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Mike Willow
- Dennis DeWitt
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
- Tino Olivares
- Derek Franco
- Kenneth Haggard
- Martin Silva
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
- Balde Alvarado
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
- Mike Showalter
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3
- Dennis Phipps
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
- Enrique "Henry" Jimenez
- Leticia Cantu
County Chairman
- Patty Johnson
Check out our complete Voter Guide here.
