March Primaries: What's on the ballot in Brooks County?

Stay with 3News as we follow races in each of the 12 counties in our viewing area.
Credit: 3desc - stock.adobe.com

BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — Election Day 2022 is set for Nov. 8, but the primaries are right around the corner as we get set to kick off a key election year.

For Texans, the headline campaign this year is for the governor's seat, which Greg Abbott hopes to retain. His main opposition: Democrat Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senatorial campaign against Ted Cruz set fundraising records despite his defeat.

At the local level, counties across the Coastal Bend will find out who is running for county judge seats, commissioner seats, etc.

Below you will find what's on the ballot for Brooks County voters:

Democrat 

U.S. Representative District 15 

  • Michelle Vallejo 
  • Julio Garza 
  • Vanessa Stephanie Tijerina 
  • John Villarreal Rigney 
  • Ruben Ramirez 
  • Eliza Alvarado

Governor 

  • Michael Cooper 
  • Rich Wakeland 
  • Beto O'rourke 
  • Joy Diaz 
  • Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez

Lieutenant Governor 

  • Mike Collier 
  • Michelle Beckley 
  • Carla Brailey

Attorney General 

  • Mike Fields 
  • Rochelle Mercedes Garza  
  • Joe Jaworski 
  • S. "Tbone" Raynor  
  • Lee Merritt

Comptroller of Public Accounts 

  • Janet T. Dudding 
  • Angel Luis Vega 
  • Tim Mahoney

Commissioner of the General Land Office 

  • Jinny Suh 
  • Jay Kleberg 
  • Sandragrace Martinez 
  • Michael Lange

Commissioner of Agriculture 

  • Ed Ireson 
  • Susan Hays

Railroad Commissioner 

  • Luke Warford

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3 

  • Erin A Nowell

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5 

  • Amanda Reichek

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9  

  • Julia Maldonado

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5 

  • Dana Huffman

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6 

  • Robert Johnson

Member, State Board of Education, District 3 

  • Marisa B. Perez-Diaz

State Senator, District 20 

  • Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa

State Representative, District 31 

  • Martha M. Gutierrez

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 6 

  • Irene Rios

Justice, 4th Court of Appeals District, Place 7 Unexpired Term 

  • Rebecca “Beckie” Palomo

County Judge 

  • Eric Ramos

District Clerk/County Clerk 

  • Lesvia Gonzales 
  • Elvaray B. Silvas

County Treasurer 

  • Alan Hernandez

County Commissioner, Precinct 2 

  • Rolando Gutierrez 
  • Julio Pena Martinez

County Commissioner, Precinct 4 

  • Ernesto “Pepe” Williams Jr. 
  • Alberto Garza

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 

  • Nora Salinas 
  • Rolando “Roland” Garza

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 

  • Sylvia L. Hernandez 
  • Oralia “Lali” Morales 
  • Heraldo D. Perez

County Chairman 

  • Elsa Saenz

Republican 

U.S. Representative District 15 

  • Monica De La Cruz 
  • Steve Schmuker Jr. 
  • Mauro Garza 
  • John C. Lerma 
  • Ryan Krause 
  • Sara Canady 
  • Aizar Cavazos 
  • Vangela Churchill 
  • Angela Juarez

Governor 

  • Rick Perry 
  • Kandy Kaye Horn 
  • Danny Harrison 
  • Paul Belew 
  • Don Huffines 
  • Chad Prather 
  • Allen B. West 
  • Greg Abbott

Lieutenant Governor 

  • Todd M. Bullis 
  • Zach Vance 
  • Dan Patrick 
  • Daniel Miller 
  • Aaron Sorrells 
  • Trayce Bradford

Attorney General 

  • Louie Gohmert 
  • Eva Guzman 
  • Ken Paxton 
  • George P. Bush

Comptroller of Public Accounts 

  • Mark V. Goloby 
  • Glenn Hegar

Commissioner of the General Land Office 

  • Tim Westley 
  • Rufus Lopez 
  • Jon Spiers 
  • Victor Avila 
  • Dawn Buckingham 
  • Weston Martinez 
  • Ben Armenta 
  • Don W. Minton

Commissioner of Agriculture 

  • Sid Miller 
  • Carey A. Counsil 
  • James White

Railroad Commissioner 

  • Marvin "Sarge" Summers 
  • Tom Slocum Jr 
  • Wayne Christian 
  • Sarah Stogner 
  • Dawayne Tipton

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3 

  • Debra Lehrmann

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5 

  • Rebeca Huddle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9 

  • Evan Young 
  • David J. Schenck

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2 

  • Mary Lou Keel

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5 

  • Scott Walker  
  • Clint Morgan

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6 

  • Jesse F. McClure, III

Member, State Board of Education, District 3 

  • Lana Jean Holland 
  • Ken Morrow

State Senator, District 20 

  • Johnny Partain 
  • Westley Wright

State Representative, District 31 

  • Mike Monreal 
  • Ryan Guillen 
  • Alena Berlanga

Justice, 4th Court of Criminal Appeals District, Place 6 

  • Todd McCray

Justice, 4th Court of Criminal Appeals District, Place 7 Unexpired Term 

  • Lori I. Valenzuela

County Judge 

  • Sumara Salinas

County Commissioner, Precinct 2 

  • Michael Ledbetter

Check out our complete Voter Guide here.

