Elections

March Primaries: What's on the ballot in Live Oak County?

Stay with 3News as we follow races in each of the 12 counties in our viewing area.
Credit: 3desc - stock.adobe.com

LIVE OAK COUNTY, Texas — Election Day 2022 is set for Nov. 8, but the primaries are right around the corner as we get set to kick off a key election year.

For Texans, the headline campaign this year is for the governor's seat, which Greg Abbott hopes to retain. His main opposition: Democrat Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senatorial campaign against Ted Cruz set fundraising records despite his defeat.

At the local level, counties across the Coastal Bend will find out who is running for county judge seats, commissioner seats, etc.

Below you will find what's on the ballot for Live Oak County voters:

Democrat

U.S. Representative District 15 

  • Michelle Vallejo 
  • Julio Garza 
  • Vanessa Stephanie Tijerina 
  • John Villarreal Rigney 
  • Ruben Ramirez 
  • Eliza Alvarado

Governor 

  • Michael Cooper 
  • Rich Wakeland 
  • Beto O'Rourke 
  • Joy Diaz 
  • Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Lieutenant Governor 

  • Mike Collier 
  • Michelle Beckley 
  • Carla Brailey 

Attorney General 

  • Mike Fields 
  • Rochelle Mercedes Garza  
  • Joe Jaworski 
  • S. "Tbone" Raynor  
  • Lee Merritt 

Comptroller of Public Accounts 

  • Janet T. Dudding 
  • Angel Luis Vega 
  • Tim Mahoney 

Commissioner of the General Land Office 

  • Jinny Suh 
  • Jay Kleberg 
  • Sandragrace Martinez 
  • Michael Lange 

Commissioner of Agriculture 

  • Ed Ireson 
  • Susan Hays 

Railroad Commissioner 

  • Luke Warford 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3 

  • Erin A Nowell 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5 

  • Amanda Reichek 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9  

  • Julia Maldonado 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5 

  • Dana Huffman 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6 

  • Robert Johnson 

Member, State Board of Education, District 3 

  • Marisa B. Perez-Diaz 

State Senator, District 21 

  • Judith Zaffirini 

State Representative, District 31 

  • Martha M. Gutierrez 

Justice, 13th Court of Criminal Appeals District, Place 3 

  • Leticia Hinojosa 

County Judge 

  • Mari Ham 

County Chair 

  • Malissa “Mal” Torres

Republican  

U.S. Representative District 15 

  • Monica De La Cruz 
  • Steve Schmuker Jr. 
  • Mauro Garza 
  • John C. Lerma 
  • Ryan Krause 
  • Sara Canady 
  • Aizar Cavazos 
  • Vangela Churchill 
  • Angela Juarez 

Governor 

  • Rick Perry 
  • Kandy Kaye Horn 
  • Danny Harrison 
  • Paul Belew 
  • Don Huffines 
  • Chad Prather 
  • Allen B. West 
  • Greg Abbott 

Lieutenant Governor 

  • Todd M. Bullis 
  • Zach Vance 
  • Dan Patrick 
  • Daniel Miller 
  • Aaron Sorrells 
  • Trayce Bradford 

Attorney General 

  • Louie Gohmert 
  • Eva Guzman 
  • Ken Paxton 
  • George P. Bush 

Comptroller of Public Accounts 

  • Mark V. Goloby 
  • Glenn Hegar 

Commissioner of the General Land Office 

  • Tim Westley 
  • Rufus Lopez 
  • Jon Spiers 
  • Victor Avila 
  • Dawn Buckingham 
  • Weston Martinez 
  • Ben Armenta 
  • Don W. Minton 

Commissioner of Agriculture 

  • Sid Miller 
  • Carey A. Counsil 
  • James White 

Railroad Commissioner 

  • Marvin "Sarge" Summers 
  • Tom Slocum Jr 
  • Wayne Christian 
  • Sarah Stogner 
  • Dawayne Tipton 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3 

  • Debra Lehrmann 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5 

  • Rebeca Huddle 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9 

  • Evan Young 
  • David J. Schenck 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2 

  • Mary Lou Keel 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5 

  • Scott Walker  
  • Clint Morgan 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6 

  • Jesse F. McClure, III 

Member, State Board of Education, District 3 

  • Lana Jean Holland 
  • Ken Morrow 

State Senator, District 21 

  • Julie Dahlberg 

State Representative, District 31 

  • Ryan Guillen 
  • Mike Monreal 
  • Alena Berlanga 

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 

  • Aaron Pena 
  • Ysmael Fonseca 

District Judge, 156th Judicial District 

  • Patrick L. Flanigan 

County Judge 

  • Alan D. Bluhm 
  • James L. Liska 
  • Clay Jostes 

District Clerk 

  • Melanie Matkin 

County Clerk 

  • Ida Briseno Vasquez 
  • Donna Vanway 

County Treasurer 

  • Kitley Moffatt Wasicek 

County Commissioner, Precinct 2 

  • Mark Zamzow 
  • Randy H. Kopplin 
  • Vance E. Roberts 

County Commissioner, Precinct 4 

  • Lucio Morin 
  • Manuel Rocha 
  • Asencion J. “Joey” Rodriguez II 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 

  • Elizabeth Ellis 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 

  • Geneva Garcia 
  • Benjie Moya 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 

  • Donnie Watkins 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 

  • Robert “Bob” Baker 

County Chair 

  • Roberta Dobie

Check out our complete Voter Guide here.

