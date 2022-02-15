x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Elections

March Primaries: What's on the ballot in Nueces County?

Stay with 3News as we follow races in each of the 12 counties in our viewing area.
Credit: 3desc - stock.adobe.com

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Election Day 2022 is set for Nov. 8, but the primaries are right around the corner as we get set to kick off a key election year.

For Texans, the headline campaign this year is for the governor's seat, which Greg Abbott hopes to retain. His main opposition: Democrat Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senatorial campaign against Ted Cruz set fundraising records despite his defeat.

At the local level, counties across the Coastal Bend will find out who is running for county judge seats, commissioner seats, etc.

Below you will find what's on the ballot for Nueces County voters:

Democrat 

U.S. Representative District 27 

  • Maclovio Perez Jr. 
  • Anthony J. Tristan 
  • Victor Melgoza 

Governor 

  • Michael Cooper 
  • Rich Wakeland 
  • Beto O'Rourke 
  • Joy Diaz 
  • Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez 

Lieutenant Governor 

  • Mike Collier 
  • Michelle Beckley 
  • Carla Brailey 

Attorney General 

  • Mike Fields 
  • Rochelle Mercedes Garza  
  • Joe Jaworski 
  • S. "Tbone" Raynor  
  • Lee Merritt 

Comptroller of Public Accounts 

  • Janet T. Dudding 
  • Angel Luis Vega 
  • Tim Mahoney 

Commissioner of the General Land Office 

  • Jinny Suh 
  • Jay Kleberg 
  • Sandragrace Martinez 
  • Michael Lange 

Commissioner of Agriculture 

  • Ed Ireson 
  • Susan Hays 

Railroad Commissioner 

  • Luke Warford 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3 

  • Erin A Nowell 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5 

  • Amanda Reichek 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9  

  • Julia Maldonado 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5 

  • Dana Huffman 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6 

  • Robert Johnson 

Member, State Board of Education, District 2 

  • Victor Perez 
  • Thomas Garcia 
  • Pete Garcia 
  • Wayne Raasch 
  • Michael Vargas 

State Senator, District 20 

  • Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa 

State Senator, District 27 

  • Morgan Lamantia 
  • Alex Dominguez 
  • Sara Stapleton-Barrera 
  • Salomon Torres 

State Representative District 34 

  • Abel Herrero 

Justice, 13th Court Of Appeals District, Place 3 

  • Leticia Hinojosa 

District Judge, 94th Judicial District 

  • Bobby Galvan 

District Judge, 117th Judicial District 

  • Rene C Flores 
  • Celina Lopez Leon 

District Judge, 148th Judicial District 

  • Carlos Valdez 

County Judge 

  • Barbara Canales 

County Court At Law No. 1 

  • Melissa "Mel" Madrigal 
  • Cassie Bonilla 

County Court At Law No. 2 

  • Lisa Gonzales 

County Court At Law No. 3 

  • Deeanne Galvan 

District Clerk 

  • Maria C "Kina" Ventura 

County Clerk 

  • Ruell Ector Gauna 

County Commissioner Precinct 2 

  • Joe A. "Jag" Gonzalez 
  • Cinia Clarich Montoya 
  • Gerald G. Garza 

Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 

  • Henry Santana 

Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1, Place 3 

  • Lucy Rubio 

Justice Of The Peace Precinct 5, Place 2 

  • Armando B. Gonzalez Jr.

Republican 

U.S. Representative District 27 

  • A.J. Louderback 
  • Chris Mapp 
  • Andrew Alvarez 
  • Eric Mireles 
  • Michael Cloud 

Governor 

  • Rick Perry 
  • Kandy Kaye Horn 
  • Danny Harrison 
  • Paul Belew 
  • Don Huffines 
  • Chad Prather 
  • Allen B. West 
  • Greg Abbott 

Lieutenant Governor 

  • Todd M. Bullis 
  • Zach Vance 
  • Dan Patrick 
  • Daniel Miller 
  • Aaron Sorrells 
  • Trayce Bradford 

Attorney General 

  • Louie Gohmert 
  • Eva Guzman 
  • Ken Paxton 
  • George P. Bush 

Comptroller of Public Accounts 

  • Mark V. Goloby 
  • Glenn Hegar 

Commissioner of the General Land Office 

  • Tim Westley 
  • Rufus Lopez 
  • Jon Spiers 
  • Victor Avila 
  • Dawn Buckingham 
  • Weston Martinez 
  • Ben Armenta 
  • Don W. Minton 

Commissioner of Agriculture 

  • Sid Miller 
  • Carey A. Counsil 
  • James White 

Railroad Commissioner 

  • Marvin "Sarge" Summers 
  • Tom Slocum Jr 
  • Wayne Christian 
  • Sarah Stogner 
  • Dawayne Tipton 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3 

  • Debra Lehrmann 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5 

  • Rebeca Huddle 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9 

  • Evan Young 
  • David J. Schenck 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2 

  • Mary Lou Keel 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5 

  • Scott Walker  
  • Clint Morgan 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6 

  • Jesse F. McClure, III 

Member, State Board of Education, District 2 

  • Hilda Garza Deshazo 
  • LJ Francis 

State Senator, District 20 

  • Westley Wright 
  • Johnny Partain 

State Senator, District 27 

  • Israel Salinas 
  • Adam Hinojosa
  • Raul Torres 

State Representative, District 32 

  • Todd Hunter 

State Representative, District 34 

  • James Hernandez
  • Carolyn Vaughn 

Justice 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 

  • Ysmael Fonseca 
  • Aaron Pena 

District Judge, 105th Judicial District 

  • Jack W. Pulcher 

District Judge, 117th Judicial District 

  • Bill Kelly 
  • Susan Barclay 

District Judge, 148th Judicial District 

  • David Klein 

District Judge, 319th Judicial District 

  • David Stith 

County Judge 

  • Connie Scott 

County Court At Law No. 1 

  • Todd Robinson 

County Court At Law No. 4 

  • Mark H. Woerner 

County Court At Law No. 5 

  • Tim McCoy 

District Clerk 

  • Anne Lorentzen 

County Clerk 

  • Kara Sands 

County Commissioner Precinct 4 

  • Brent Chesney 

Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 

  • Manuel Manny Rangel III 

Justice Of The Peace Precinct 1, Place 3 

  • Bernice Perez – Beem 

Justice Of The Peace Precinct 2, Place 2 

  • Thelma L. Rodriguez 

Justice Of The Peace Precinct 3 

  • Larry Lawrence 

Justice Of The Peace Precinct 4 

  • Duncan Neblett Jr. 
  • Michael White

Justice Of The Peace Precinct 5, Place 2 

  • Hermilo Milo Pena Jr.

Check out our complete Voter Guide here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

In Other News

Early voting begins next week for March primaries