March Primaries: What's on the ballot in San Patricio County?

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Election Day 2022 is set for Nov. 8, but the primaries are right around the corner as we get set to kick off a key election year.
For Texans, the headline campaign this year is for the governor's seat, which Greg Abbott hopes to retain. His main opposition: Democrat Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senatorial campaign against Ted Cruz set fundraising records despite his defeat.
At the local level, counties across the Coastal Bend will find out who is running for county judge seats, commissioner seats, etc.
Below you will find what's on the ballot for San Patricio County voters:
Democrat
U.S. Representative District 27
- Maclovio Perez Jr.
- Anthony J. Tristan
- Victor Melgoza
Governor
- Michael Cooper
- Rich Wakeland
- Beto O'Rourke
- Joy Diaz
- Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez
Lieutenant Governor
- Mike Collier
- Michelle Beckley
- Carla Brailey
Attorney General
- Mike Fields
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza
- Joe Jaworski
- S. "Tbone" Raynor
- Lee Merritt
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Janet T. Dudding
- Angel Luis Vega
- Tim Mahoney
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Jinny Suh
- Jay Kleberg
- Sandragrace Martinez
- Michael Lange
Commissioner of Agriculture
- Ed Ireson
- Susan Hays
Railroad Commissioner
- Luke Warford
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
- Erin A Nowell
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
- Amanda Reichek
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
- Julia Maldonado
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5
- Dana Huffman
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6
- Robert Johnson
Member, State Board of Education, District 2
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Garcia
- Pete Garcia
- Wayne Raasch
- Michael Vargas
State Senator, District 27
- Salomon Torres
- Morgan Lamantia
- Sara Stapleton-Barrera
- Alex Dominguez
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
- Leticia Hinojosa
County Judge
- Rudy Davila
County Clerk
- Gracie Alaniz-Gonzales
County Treasurer
- Leticia Garcia
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
- Jimmie Alaniz
- Viola Obregon
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2
- Daniel “Danny” Garza
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5
- Nere Villarreal
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 8
- Elvia Hernandez
County Chairman
- Jennifer Hay
Republican
U.S. Representative District 27
- A.J. Louderback
- Chris Mapp
- Andrew Alvarez
- Eric Mireles
- Michael Cloud
Governor
- Rick Perry
- Kandy Kaye Horn
- Danny Harrison
- Paul Belew
- Don Huffines
- Chad Prather
- Allen B. West
- Greg Abbott
Lieutenant Governor
- Todd M. Bullis
- Zach Vance
- Dan Patrick
- Daniel Miller
- Aaron Sorrells
- Trayce Bradford
Attorney General
- Louie Gohmert
- Eva Guzman
- Ken Paxton
- George P. Bush
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Mark V. Goloby
- Glenn Hegar
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Tim Westley
- Rufus Lopez
- Jon Spiers
- Victor Avila
- Dawn Buckingham
- Weston Martinez
- Ben Armenta
- Don W. Minton
Commissioner of Agriculture
- Sid Miller
- Carey A. Counsil
- James White
Railroad Commissioner
- Marvin "Sarge" Summers
- Tom Slocum Jr
- Wayne Christian
- Sarah Stogner
- Dawayne Tipton
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
- Debra Lehrmann
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
- Rebeca Huddle
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
- Evan Young
- David J. Schenck
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2
- Mary Lou Keel
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5
- Scott Walker
- Clint Morgan
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6
- Jesse F. McClure, III
Member, State Board of Education, District 2
- Hilda Garza Deshazo
- LJ Francis
State Senator, District 27
- Adam Hinojosa
- Raul Torres
- Israel Salinas
State Representative, District 43
- J.M. Lozano
Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
- Ysmael Fonseca
- Aaron Pena
District Judge, 36th Judicial District
- Starr Bauer
District Judge, 156th Judicial District
- Patrick L. Flanigan
County Judge
- David Krebs
Judge, County Court-at-Law
- Elizabeth Welborn
District Clerk
- Heather Marks
County Treasurer
- Denise Janak
County Surveyor
- Julius Petrus Jr.
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- Larry Thormaehlen
- Tom Yardley
- Maria Luthiger
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
- Howard Gillespie
- Craig Doreck
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1
- Leslie Deases
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
- Karen Diaz
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 6
- Susan Price
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 8
- Leslie Pullin
County Chairman
- Michael Carter
Check out our complete Voter Guide here.
