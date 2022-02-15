x
Elections

March Primaries: What's on the ballot in San Patricio County?

Stay with 3News as we follow races in each of the 12 counties in our viewing area.
Credit: 3desc - stock.adobe.com

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — Election Day 2022 is set for Nov. 8, but the primaries are right around the corner as we get set to kick off a key election year.

For Texans, the headline campaign this year is for the governor's seat, which Greg Abbott hopes to retain. His main opposition: Democrat Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senatorial campaign against Ted Cruz set fundraising records despite his defeat.

At the local level, counties across the Coastal Bend will find out who is running for county judge seats, commissioner seats, etc.

Below you will find what's on the ballot for San Patricio County voters:

Democrat 

U.S. Representative District 27 

  • Maclovio Perez Jr. 
  • Anthony J. Tristan 
  • Victor Melgoza 

Governor 

  • Michael Cooper 
  • Rich Wakeland 
  • Beto O'Rourke 
  • Joy Diaz 
  • Inocencio "Inno" Barrientez 

Lieutenant Governor 

  • Mike Collier 
  • Michelle Beckley 
  • Carla Brailey 

Attorney General 

  • Mike Fields 
  • Rochelle Mercedes Garza  
  • Joe Jaworski 
  • S. "Tbone" Raynor  
  • Lee Merritt 

Comptroller of Public Accounts 

  • Janet T. Dudding 
  • Angel Luis Vega 
  • Tim Mahoney 

Commissioner of the General Land Office 

  • Jinny Suh 
  • Jay Kleberg 
  • Sandragrace Martinez 
  • Michael Lange 

Commissioner of Agriculture 

  • Ed Ireson 
  • Susan Hays 

Railroad Commissioner 

  • Luke Warford 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3 

  • Erin A Nowell 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5 

  • Amanda Reichek 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9  

  • Julia Maldonado 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5 

  • Dana Huffman 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6 

  • Robert Johnson 

Member, State Board of Education, District 2 

  • Victor Perez 
  • Thomas Garcia 
  • Pete Garcia 
  • Wayne Raasch 
  • Michael Vargas 

State Senator, District 27 

  • Salomon Torres 
  • Morgan Lamantia 
  • Sara Stapleton-Barrera 
  • Alex Dominguez 

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 

  • Leticia Hinojosa 

County Judge 

  • Rudy Davila 

County Clerk 

  • Gracie Alaniz-Gonzales 

County Treasurer 

  • Leticia Garcia 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 

  • Jimmie Alaniz 
  • Viola Obregon 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2 

  • Daniel “Danny” Garza 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5 

  • Nere Villarreal 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 8 

  • Elvia Hernandez 

County Chairman 

  • Jennifer Hay

Republican 

U.S. Representative District 27 

  • A.J. Louderback 
  • Chris Mapp 
  • Andrew Alvarez 
  • Eric Mireles 
  • Michael Cloud 

Governor 

  • Rick Perry 
  • Kandy Kaye Horn 
  • Danny Harrison 
  • Paul Belew 
  • Don Huffines 
  • Chad Prather 
  • Allen B. West 
  • Greg Abbott 

Lieutenant Governor 

  • Todd M. Bullis 
  • Zach Vance 
  • Dan Patrick 
  • Daniel Miller 
  • Aaron Sorrells 
  • Trayce Bradford 

Attorney General 

  • Louie Gohmert 
  • Eva Guzman 
  • Ken Paxton 
  • George P. Bush 

Comptroller of Public Accounts 

  • Mark V. Goloby 
  • Glenn Hegar 

Commissioner of the General Land Office 

  • Tim Westley 
  • Rufus Lopez 
  • Jon Spiers 
  • Victor Avila 
  • Dawn Buckingham 
  • Weston Martinez 
  • Ben Armenta 
  • Don W. Minton 

Commissioner of Agriculture 

  • Sid Miller 
  • Carey A. Counsil 
  • James White 

Railroad Commissioner 

  • Marvin "Sarge" Summers 
  • Tom Slocum Jr 
  • Wayne Christian 
  • Sarah Stogner 
  • Dawayne Tipton 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3 

  • Debra Lehrmann 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5 

  • Rebeca Huddle 

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9 

  • Evan Young 
  • David J. Schenck 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 2 

  • Mary Lou Keel 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 5 

  • Scott Walker  
  • Clint Morgan 

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 6 

  • Jesse F. McClure, III 

Member, State Board of Education, District 2 

  • Hilda Garza Deshazo 
  • LJ Francis 

State Senator, District 27 

  • Adam Hinojosa 
  • Raul Torres
  • Israel Salinas 

State Representative, District 43 

  • J.M. Lozano 

Justice, 13th Court of Appeals District, Place 3 

  • Ysmael Fonseca 
  • Aaron Pena 

District Judge, 36th Judicial District 

  • Starr Bauer

District Judge, 156th Judicial District 

  • Patrick L. Flanigan 

County Judge 

  • David Krebs 

Judge, County Court-at-Law 

  • Elizabeth Welborn 

District Clerk 

  • Heather Marks 

County Treasurer 

  • Denise Janak 

County Surveyor 

  • Julius Petrus Jr. 

County Commissioner, Precinct 2 

  • Larry Thormaehlen 
  • Tom Yardley 
  • Maria Luthiger 

County Commissioner, Precinct 4 

  • Howard Gillespie 
  • Craig Doreck 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 

  • Leslie Deases 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4 

  • Karen Diaz 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 6 

  • Susan Price 

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 8 

  • Leslie Pullin 

County Chairman 

  • Michael Carter

Check out our complete Voter Guide here.

