Election 2020: Will the passage of school bonds mean a tax increase?

This election several school bond proposals were approved. So what happens next? Here's a breakdown.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As you know, there were several bond proposals that voters signed off on during this election involving everything from street projects to improvements at schools.

In some cases, the races were close, and it could have been the result of some confusing language on the ballot.

Voters in Sinton passed a school bond worth more than 100-million dollars of improvements for the school district, something that also includes a new high school.

"And it's all going to be done without having to raise our tax rate which we think is very important," said Superintendent Dr. Chad Jones who called the results a win for the community.

Unofficial results for the Sinton ISD Prop A showed 1,762 (54.65%) For and 1,462 (45.35%) Against. Prop B includes construction of new extracurricular and athletic facilities at both the Sinton High School & Smith Middle School. That outcome was a bit tighter with 1,645 (51.75%) For and 1,534 (48.25%) Against.

However, despite those improvements coming at no property tax rate increase, there were still a number of folks who voted against the measure and it might have something to do with a single sentence on the ballot that reads, "this is a property tax increase."

It's not the only instance where we found this language on the ballot.

It was also mentioned in GPISD's school bond despite that school district saying there would not be a property tax rate increase.

We also found the wording on the CCISD school bond proposal. Again, there is not actually going to be a tax increase.

So, what gives? The simple answer is this.

It all has to do with a new law passed back in 2019 that is part of House Bill 3 that states that all bond propositions must have the following wording, "this is a property tax increase" on the ballot, even if there is no actual tax increase expected.

It's a line that could have an impact on votes if someone hasn't done their research before going to the polls.

Other school districts that saw their propositions pass without a tax rate increase includes Port Aransas ISD.

That school district highlighted that since the previous bond election in 2017, the district's tax rate has dropped 12.4 cents.

The Banquete school bond also got the green light from voters.

That bond will not raise property taxes and according to district officials, there is an expect slight decrease in the tax rate.