Episode 12: One on One with Coretta Graham

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we get closer to the November 3 election, at least two people in Nueces County will be feeling the intense pressure that comes with trying to promote a whole slate of candidates.
We're talking about the respective chairs of the Democratic and Republican parties with Coretta Graham for the Democrats and Jim Kaelin for the Republicans.
In episode 12, we hear from Graham, who talks one on one about the role she plays during this political season.
- Episode 1: One on One with City Manager Peter Zanoni
- Episode 2: One on One with Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney
- Episode 3: One on One with The Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge
- Episode 4: One on One with Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle
- Episode 5: One on One with Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper
- Episode 6: One on One with Nueces County Sheriff candidate David Torres
- Episode 7: One on One with Del Mar College President Dr. Mark Escamilla
- Episode 8: One on One with Dr. Chris Bird with the TAMU-CC Coronavirus Task Force
- Episode 9: One on One with Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales
- Episode 10: One on One with WWII Veteran Preston Grantham
- Episode 11: One on One with Dr. Nancy Vera