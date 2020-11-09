x
Episode 12: One on One with Coretta Graham

As we get closer to the election, at least two people in Nueces County will be feeling the pressure that comes with trying to promote a whole slate of candidates.

We're talking about the respective chairs of the Democratic and Republican parties with Coretta Graham for the Democrats and Jim Kaelin for the Republicans.

In episode 12, we hear from Graham, who talks one on one about the role she plays during this political season.