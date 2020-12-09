Episode 13: One on One with Republican Chair Jim Kaelin

He discussed his actions earlier this year when he re-posted on Facebook a debunked conspiracy theory that the murder of George Floyd was somehow staged.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As the November election gets closer, and as local and national politics heat up, the pressure is also mounting for the respective political party chairs in Nueces County.

The democrats are led by local attorney Coretta Graham who we heard from in episode 12. In episode 13 we speak one on one with the Republican Chair, former Sheriff, Jim Kaelin.

Kaelin talked with us about the current state of the Republican party, but he also addressed his actions earlier this year when he re-posted on Facebook a debunked conspiracy theory that the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis was somehow staged to try to make President Donald Trump look bad.