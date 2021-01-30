Florida House member set to announce resolution against Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

And Florida isn't the only state where lawmakers are promising to take action.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she plans to introduce a resolution next week, that would strip Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of her House committee assignments.

Greene, a Georgia Republican U.S. Congresswoman, has gotten a lot of attention lately after expressing certain views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories online.

It's posts like that, and election fraud claims that had her on the receiving end of a temporary Twitter suspension earlier this month.

At the time, Greene said her account was suspended “without explanation," while also condemning big tech companies for “silencing” conservative views.

Twitter responded to their action saying, "the account referenced has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy."

The 46-year-old businesswoman and political newcomer was elected to represent Georgia’s 14th District in November. She's gained large followings on social media in part by posting incendiary videos and comments and has also embraced QAnon.

It's a far-right U.S. conspiracy theory centered around the debunked belief that President Donald Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring they say is linked to Democrats.

And Florida isn't the only state where lawmakers are promising to take action. A California Democrat also promised to introduce a resolution that would expel Greene from Congress.

It's a move that appears unlikely to succeed due to a two-thirds majority vote being needed for a member of Congress to be expelled.

Democrat Wasserman Schultz will be joined by Rep. Ted Deutch, who represents the Parkland community, and Fred Guttenberg whose daughter was one of the 17 people killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting.

Greene is also accused of supporting a false conspiracy theory that the Parkland school shooting was staged, according to reports.

This week Guttenberg tweeted a video claiming Greene "harassed" David Hogg, one of the Parkland students who drew a high profile for gun control advocacy.

"@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in? Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again," he wrote.

The resolution against the Georgia representative is expected to be announced on Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m.