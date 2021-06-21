Proposed 'For The People Act' aims to expand voter access, reduce influence of money in politics

If the federal government passes the voting law, then the states have to follow it.

TEXAS, USA — Sometime this week, the US Senate is expected to take a vote on the, “For the People Act.”

The proposed federal law has already passed through the House. Supporters of the bill say it expands voter access and reduces the influence of money in politics.



Dr. Bill Chriss is an expert on politics and elections. We asked for his opinion on the proposed federal law.

"Really designed to counter Republican voter suppression measures," Dr. Chriss said. "Now, from the Republican perspective, those are not voter suppression measures. They’re voter security measures.”



Dr. Chriss said that the act is designed to make voting easier. And because of the federal supremacy clause in the constitution, if the federal government passes the voting law, then the states have to follow it.

"Traditionally, states have managed elections and local officials have managed elections because it’s just too complex for the federal government to get involved," he said.



Across the country, there has been an effort by Republicans to restrict access to the ballot box, following the record turnout for November elections.

Right now, Republicans control both chambers of 30 state legislatures. Our state is set to call a special session of the legislature after Democrats stopped Senate Bill 7 from being passed during the regular session.

The measure would limit local officials from expanding voting options and it would also regulate polling locations in urban areas.

"I think what will happen is that ultimately, it’s an evitable that the voting restrictions that were passed in the state legislature and one side of the state legislature the Senate will pass both houses and they will be signed by Governor Abbott," he added.



Dr.Chriss believes that once that happens, Democrats will seek relief through the court system.

