Former congressman, U.S. attorney speak out about riot at U.S. Capitol

Order was nowhere to be found in Washington D.C. on Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump rushed the Capitol, managing to get inside.

TEXAS, USA — The sight was described as a disgrace by two Corpus Christi residents who once served in the nation's capitol.

Former Congressman Solomon Ortiz and former U.S. Attorney Tony Canales both spoke with 3News and gave their thoughts on what happened.

"It was so hurtful and insulting to see these mobs," Canales said.

"This is going to be going down in history as one of the darkest days," Ortiz said.

The two former public servants watched in shock Wednesday as the insurrection on the capitol took place. It's a place where they once both served.

"I have been to the floor of the House of Representatives," Canales said. "I've been to the gallery, and to see all these people defacing and destroying Speaker Pelosi's office, a couple of idiots sitting on the chair where the Senate was being presided. It's unbelievable."

Ortiz, who for 28 years represented the people of South Texas in Congress, has experienced some of the best moments in Washington and some of the worst. He was there inside the capitol on Sept. 11, 2001.

"We decided, 'Hey, lets cut this down. Let's get out of here.' So we started running down the stairs because we knew that they were coming to strike the capitol," Ortiz said.

"The cradle of our democracy. That's the symbol of democracy around the world," Canales said.

Wednesday's onslaught on the capitol was nothing short of a blow to the very core of what our nation represents.

"I couldn't believe it," Canales said. "I could not sleep last night out of anger. The anger that I feel, as to what these idiots were doing to our democracy."

"There's another thing that people don't worry about," Ortiz said. "There were thousands of people there. How many people did you see wearing a mask? Not many."

And one other point to ponder, Ortiz said, was the apparent lack of security.

"If these people had been Black Lives Matters, you would have seen all kinds of guns," Ortiz said. "All kinds of rifles. But you didn't see that. Somebody sent the wrong signals."

"Nobody believed 10,000 people are going to come marching down the mall and go inside and attack the building," Canales said. "Nobody believed when the president said follow me, in a while we'll see you down there, I'll be with you."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.