Former Ingleside Mayor William R. Vaden dies

INGLESIDE, Texas — There's some sad news out of Ingleside today as the city has announced the death of former Mayor William R. Vaden. Vaden served as the Mayor of Ingleside from 2000-2004. The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

According to the city, Vaden had been inside of politics since 1999 when he served as a City Council Member.

Vaden's Career

Veteran of the United States Marine Corp from 1965-1969

Ingleside City Council Member from 1999-2000

Mayor of Ingleside from 2000-2004

City Council Member from 2006-2008 and 2009-2014

Candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 27 in 2004, 2006, 2008, and 2010

Candidate for the Texas House of Representatives, District 43 in 2012

U.S. House of Representatives, District 34 in 2016

Officials with the city said Vaden was on the current ballot as a candidate for Ingleside's City Council.

More from the City of Ingelside:

Vaden was a member of the Navy League, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, American Petroleum Institute, and American Society of Testing and Measurement.

Willie was a proud, but humble man and played a crucial role in creating the Ingleside that we have today.

On behalf of the City of Ingleside, we would like to officially thank and commend Willie for his public service to the City of Ingleside and send our condolences to the entirety of his wonderful family.