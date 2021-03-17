Former Nueces County District Judge appointed by President Biden as the next director of the President's Commission on White House Fellowships

The program was first started by fellow Texan President Lyndon B. Johnson back in 1964.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Former Nueces County District and State Appellate Judge Rose Vela said she is excited about being named by President Joe Biden as the next director of the President's Commission on White House Fellowships.

Vela has been on the job as the Director of the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships since March 1. She’s been in Washington learning all of the ins and outs of the program. She has been waiting on her government security clearance to be approved.

"I spent yesterday at the White House getting all my credentials, security clearance; I’ve gone through all of that," Vela said. "That’s why the process has taken so long and other than that I’m just excited about the program.”



Each September, the White House fellowship program selects around 20 people out of thousands of applications. Those men and women come from all parts of the country and spend a year in the paid position.

They might end up working in the White House or even the Pentagon. They are chosen because they have been judged to have the drive and determination to become future leaders. Dr. Sanjay Gupta is one of the best known graduates of the program.

"The first thing you think when you hear about the White House fellowship is well that sounds great, but I will never get in, so, I went ahead and applied anyways on a lark," Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Fellowship Alum said.



Vela said that once the election was over in November, she knew she wanted to be a part of the new administration. She looked through a number of different government programs and saw that the Fellowship Director’s position was open so she applied.

"I believe in servant leadership and I retired from the judiciary in 2016 and so I’ve been in private practice since then," Vela said. "I saw this opportunity with the Biden Administration, when President Biden won, I saw the opportunity to basically try to get back in.”



This new director of the White House fellowship program said that so far her new job has her working long hours. She has been going through all of those applications and returning emails about the program. She even sets up meetings for the next day.

A hands on director who has now joined her husband, Congressman Filemon Vela, in the job of public service. She said she serves at the pleasure of the President and she hopes to stay with this program for at least the next four years.

