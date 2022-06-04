Former President Donald Trump to headline event in Austin

Trump is scheduled to speak at the American Freedom Tour stop in Austin on May 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former U.S. President Donald Trump is set to make a stop in Austin in May.

Trump is scheduled to headline the American Freedom Tour stop in Austin on May 14.

The former president will be joined by his son, Donald Trump Jr., and conservative speakers Kimberly Guilfoyle, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Dinesh D'Souza and others.

A venue has not yet been selected, but tickets are on sale for the in-person event.

The Austin leg of the tour will be the sixth stop of what will be dozens of rallies set to be held across the nation, according to a release. Another stop for the tour is also planned for Birmingham, Alabama, on June 18.

Trump last stopped in the Lone Star State in January 2022 when he held a rally in Conroe as part of his Save America Tour. There, he criticized President Joe Biden on the situation in Ukraine and the U.S. pullout of Afghanistan.

Trump also visited Austin in 2019 to tour facilities used by Apple.

