Former President Donald Trump to hold 'Save America' rally in northeast Ohio

Trump will be speaking at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, not far from Cleveland, and he's coming to support a former White House aide, Max Miller.

Former President Donald Trump will be in Ohio on Saturday night for his first campaign-style event since leaving the White House in January.

He's trying to make good on his pledge to exact revenge on those who voted for his historic second impeachment.

Miller is challenging Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his congressional seat.

Gonzalez was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine confirmed to 3News that he will not be attending Saturday's event due to a family commitment.