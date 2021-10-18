'A family man and a friend' | Former President George W. Bush remembers Gen. Colin Powell

Powell served as Secretary of State in the Bush administration.

HOUSTON — Condolences are coming in from local and world leaders following the death of Gen. Colin Powell. Former President George W. Bush, for whom Powell served as Secretary of State, released the following statement.

"Laura and I are deeply saddened by the death of Colin Powell. He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many Presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience. He was National Security Adviser under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my Administration. He was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend. Laura and I send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man."

Powell, who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but whose sterling reputation was forever stained when he went before the U.N. and made faulty claims to justify the U.S. war in Iraq, died of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell rose to the rank of four-star general and in 1989 became the first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In that role he oversaw the U.S. invasion of Panama and later the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991.

More reaction to the passing of General Colin Powell

Below are more statements we've seen on the passing of General Powell.

As we get more in, we will post them here.

Colin Powell was a soldier, General, National Security Advisor, Secretary of State. He was respected by people on both sides of the aisle, young and old. His life of service made us better and he was admired by so many. I am one. RIP. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 18, 2021

Saddened to learn of the loss of Gen. #ColinPowell. We've lost a true statesman, military leader, and hero. May God bless and comfort his family.



Rest in Peace, General. pic.twitter.com/3eE86PSwke — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 18, 2021

Statement from Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter on the Passing of General Colin Powell pic.twitter.com/stTYjDsxWb — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) October 18, 2021

Today, the nation lost a man of undaunted courage and a champion of character. A statesman & trailblazer, devoted to America and the cause of liberty, Colin Powell’s legacy of service & honor will long inspire. Ann & I offer our love & sincere condolences to Alma and his family. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 18, 2021