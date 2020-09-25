Gov. Abbott proposing legislation that will have people who take part in riots face jail time

Under Governor Abbott's proposal, some of these punishments have been beefed up from a misdemeanor to a felony.

TEXAS, USA — On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott proposed legislation that if approved could increase the punishment for offenses that happen during a riot.

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement and most recently, a Kentucky grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case, local attorney Matt Manning said protests and riots are commonly confused as the same thing. Protesting peacefully is lawful. Rioting is illegal.

"Riot under Texas law is where seven or more people are assembled, commit injury to people or cause danger or damage to property and or obstruct law enforcement from doing their duties and or prevent any other citizen from enjoying a right that he or she has that they're able to enjoy," Manning said.

"Whatever that right may be, and right now, it's a class B misdemeanor, so a class B misdemeanor in Texas carries up to six months in jail and up to a $2,000 dollar fine."

Under Governor Abbott's proposal, some of these punishments have been beefed up from a misdemeanor to a felony.

"Causing injury or destroying property in a riot will be a felony that will lead to jail time," said Abbott.

Manning said Abbott can propose new laws, but that doesn't mean he can change them. That isn't up to him.

"One, the legislature would have to be in session in order to intact this law or have a special session, I suppose, number one; and number two, it would have to be the legislature that actually promulgates this law," Manning said.

Abbott also said offenders can expect mandatory jail time if they strike a law enforcement officer during a riot. They will have to stay in jail at least until their first court appearance. Manning said under the eight amendment, people are entitled to bail. Only a judge can determine to deny bail.

"There are certain circumstances, certain offenses where you can be denied a bail but those are general things like capital murders like the highest of the high," Manning said.

"Other offenses, a majestry says what your bail would be and if you can post it you can post it. In this instance saying 'oh I want people who have been charged with these offenses to stay in jail for at least x number of days before they get out.' That is not constitutional and that is not supported by our civil rights."

He said ultimately, there is a fine line between a protest and a riot, and it's very important to know the difference.

"Societally right now is a conversation about what is permissible protest and what's not permissible and what I mean is, we're casually using the term riot, but under the law, riot is a term of arch," Manning said. "There is a specific thing that has to happen for a riot to be going on."