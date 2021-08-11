Gov. Abbott attends rally at Brewster Street Ice House

Known for their live music, this Corpus Christi sports bar hosted a very different kind of gathering Sunday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday evening, Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the Republican Party of Nueces County's South Texas "REDy Together" Rally in Corpus Christi.

"The people of South Texas, their voice is so incredibly powerful - and so I wanted an opportunity for people to get together, network, feel like they aren't alone," said Barbie Baker, chair of the Republican Party of Nueces County. For Baker, the event was here to promote positivity and inclusion.

Greg Abbott was joined by speakers such as Abraham Enriquez of Bienvenido US, and Representative Todd Hunter. Other attendants included the Hispanic Republicans of Texas organization, and the Texas Young Republicans.

"The Republican Party in Texas is stronger than ever, and we must unify around our goal of keeping Texas red for the years to come," said Governor Abbott. "We can't do this without the men and women of the Republican Party of Nueces County, and I want to thank you for your ongoing partnership as we secure victories for conservative leaders and ensure an even brighter future for the Lone Star State"

Many of the speakers discussed preparation for the next election cycle.

General elections will take place November 22, 2022.

