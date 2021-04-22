House Bill 441: Decriminalizing marijuana is gaining bipartisan support

60-percent of state voters now back making cannabis legal for any use, according to a survey by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune.

TEXAS, USA — Texas law makers are once again addressing the issue of decriminalizing marijuana. It's called House Bill 441 and just like what happened in the last legislative session, it's getting bipartisan support.

However, the proposal may not get any further this time around unless it gets the OK from Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. He presides over the senate and has killed prior efforts to enact reform in the state, raising questions about the prospects of far-reaching changes advancing in the chamber.

Corpus Christi Attorney Kyle Hoelscher is an expert on marijuana laws. He has been a proponent of the decriminalization of marijuana for years and often represents people charged with possessing small amounts.

He applauds HB 441 for several reasons. Not only would it decriminalize marijuana possession in Texas, but it would also reduce penalties for possessing cannabis concentrates. He, too, believes it'll all be up to the lieutenant governor.

The house criminal jurisprudence committee approved the decriminalization bill, which would also prevent law enforcement from making arrests over low-level possession.

Hoelscher notes how more and more states have already adopted similar marijuana reform bills.

Jennifer Anderson just opened her third 'My Happy Place,' store in town where customers can purchase non-THC hemp. She said the legislation is a step in the right direction.

For now, her business focuses on alternatives. Texans' support for legalizing marijuana has grown significantly over the past decade, according to a poll released last month.

60-percent of state voters now back making cannabis legal for any use, according to a survey by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune. That compares to just 42-percent who said the same, back in 2010.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.