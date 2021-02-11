Republicans flip Texas House seat as Lujan defeats Ramirez in District 118 special election runoff

The two candidates were vying to fill former State Rep. Leo Pacheco's seat for the rest of his term. The seat will be back on the ballot next November.

SAN ANTONIO — Republican John Lujan has defeated Democrat Frank Ramirez for House District 118, flipping a Texas House district previously held by Democrat Leo Pacheco.

Ramirez held the lead after the counting of early votes and through the beginning of counting Tuesday's votes, but Lujan moved in front just before 10 p.m. Tuesday and held the lead to the end of the tabulation.

Neither of the candidates had managed to collect at least 50% of the vote in a September special election that saw them competing with three other candidates.

District 118 covers portions of south and east Bexar County, including the southernmost San Antonio neighborhoods, Somerset, Elmendorf and St. Hedwig. Pacheco had represented the district since 2019, but resigned his seat in August to take a position with San Antonio College.

Pacheco got 56.7% of the vote in the November 2020 general election to defeat Republican Adam Salyer (39.9%) and Libertarian Eric Velasquez (3.3%.)

Lujan briefly held the seat in 2016 following a special election. Ramirez was the former zoning and planning director for San Antonio City Council District 7.