How the deadly insurrection at the Capitol might affect politicians in future elections

A number of Republican Congressmen have joined Democrats in calling for the removal of President Donald Trump.

While there is still talk in Washington of possibly using the 25th amendment to remove Donald Trump as president or impeaching him, there are other concerns.



A number of Republican Congressmen have joined Democrats in calling for the removal of Trump as president. Democrats, like our local Congressman Vicente Gonzalez, welcome the support. But, he is not sure if there are enough votes to impeach the president.

"Whether you like President Trump or not many, members in the United States Congress and in the Senate are very fearful of their own political careers because he is so popular within their districts that for them to go and take a vote of impeachment against the president could potentially be political suicide for them,” Congressman Gonzalez with District 15 of Texas said.



Senator Ted Cruz has continued to support Trump and his baseless claims of voter fraud.

He led an unsuccessful effort to get the Senate to vote against, certifying the election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania to try and stop Joe Biden from being named president.

Our local Republican Congressman Michael Cloud also voted the same way in the House as Cruz did in the Senate.

"I think this is where a lot of elected officials who have hitched their rising star to the Trump bandwagon are going to be hoping that people are forgetful and don’t have long memories people like Ted Cruz," Texas A&M Kingsville Professor Travis Braidwood said.



Congressman Gonzalez believes there is going to be a political price paid by those Republicans who helped to incite the anarchists who overran the capitol.

”People are going to question their loyalty to the country, to the constitution; it’s going to be a question in the next election," Gonzalez said.



The first of those elections is in two years as Congressman Cloud’s job will be among those up for grabs.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.