Local political science experts weigh in on COVID-19 infecting political leaders.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In just a matter of months, president Trump went from calling COVID-19 a hoax, to contracting the virus himself. Experts said, this could serve as a wake up call.

"As more of his staff becomes infected, the first lady becomes infected, it's gonna sink in, the reality that this is not just a normal cold but rather something that can debilitate the entirety of the economy. It's possible we might see some shifts in importance from republicans realizing that the virus is not a laughing matter. but that largely has to do with how quickly trump recovers and the severity of his COVID outbreak," said Travis Braidwood, 3News political science analyst.

Trump isn't the only one in position of power dealing with COVID. Several republican senators have come down with the illness as well. Political science expert Dr. Bill Chriss said this throws scheduling off for the hearing for supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barett.

"The senate has no rules that allow for remote voting. You have to actually be on the floor in order to cast a vote," said Dr. Chriss.

Chriss added, republicans are pushing to get Barrett on the supreme court soon, but since there are republican senator's with COVID-19, the senate majority leader Mitch McConnell requested that senate floor activity be delayed. In order for this to happen, the democrats would have to agree. Dr. chriss said, he doesn't see that happening.

"The republicans due to illness do not have the votes to simply do this. These are the same republicans who four years ago said it was wrong to attempt to confirm a nominee to the supreme court within a year of the election. The election is already going and when confronted with their previous statements from four years ago, they just say, 'we don't care, we're gonna do it anyway. We got the votes, we're gonna do it anyway'. Their problem now is they got 3-6 senators so they don't have the vote anymore. What they're asking is for the democrats to give them a break and I doubt that's going to happen," said Dr. Chriss.

He said in order to get the nomination of Amy Coney Barett confirmed, republicans cannot afford to lose more than three senators by the time the floor decision is made.