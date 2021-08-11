US Secretary of Commerce says Build Back Better plan will benefit Texas

“It’s going to bring universal pre-K to every family,” Gina Raimondo said.

DALLAS — As Democrats in the U.S. House prepare to finally vote on one of the centerpieces of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce was touting its benefits for the Lone Star State on Inside Texas Politics.

“It’s going to bring universal pre-K to every family,” Gina Raimondo said. “So, three-year-olds and four-year-olds will be able to go to public school just like they could kindergarten.”

The House will vote on the nearly $2 trillion plan that would not only expand Medicare coverage, but Secretary Raimondo said, would also bring down health care costs in general.

“There’s a lot in this, for example, to help keep mom or dad at home instead of going into a nursing home, which is expensive and not always the right thing. It provides more money for homecare workers,” she continued.

The Democratic legislation would also commit more dollars to fight climate change and provide many new benefits for low-income families.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she expects the House to vote on the Build Back Better Act by November 15.

Last Friday, the House passed a bi-partisan infrastructure package worth about $1.2 trillion to improve many of the nation’s roads, bridges, ports and even internet connections.

“It’s going to make sure that every single Texan has access to broadband, high-speed, affordable broadband,” Raimondo said. “And by the way, that’s all the small businesses. A lot have struggled who aren’t tech enabled.”