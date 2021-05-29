Inside Texas Politics: Texas city aims to become biggest entertainment destination between Las Vegas, Orlando

Arlington is now known as the home of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers. Outgoing Mayor Jeff Williams is laying groundwork for it to play a bigger role.

DALLAS — One Texas city is aiming to position itself as the biggest entertainment destination between Las Vegas and Orlando.

Arlington is known now as the home of the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers, but a second hotel coming to the stadium development area will bring the addition of hundreds of apartments.

Outgoing Mayor Jeff Williams is setting the groundwork for it all. He joined the program from his office at city hall.

Bo's Law passes with bipartisan support

After all those protests last year, Texas lawmakers have decided not to significantly change the way police operate in this state.

There is one bill that passed, though. A bill named for Botham Jean – a Black man shot to death in his own apartment by a white off duty police officer who thought she was entering her own home.

State Rep. Carl Sherman from DeSoto introduced Bo's Law. It had bipartisan support and is now headed to the governor's desk to become law.

Dallas ISD superintendent on legislation banning critical race theory

Have you heard the term "Critical Race Theory?"

Texas lawmakers are banning it – essentially, telling teachers they cannot take sides – when discussing current events that are controversial. No matter the topic, from George Floyd to the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa said this legislation caught many educators by surprise.

He's meeting with the school board next week to discuss next steps as the bill heads to the governor for a signature.