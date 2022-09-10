Democratic candidate for Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot

Creuzot is the incumbent running for re-election.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The race for District Attorney in Dallas County is a repeat of the 2018 race for the same office, with incumbent Democrat John Creuzot taking on Republican Faith Johnson. The only difference? Four years ago, Johnson was the incumbent.

Creuzot continues to defend his policy of not prosecuting thefts between $100 and $750, if it isn’t committed for financial gain. While Creuzot says it only applies to food, baby formula and diapers, critics, including his opponent, argue it’s been abused for any personal item in that value range.

Creuzot says his office rejected only 13 such cases out of more than 1,000 last year and he considers it a neutral policy.

That’s also why he admitted to us he will reconsider if re-elected.

“Like anything else that’s neutral, but controversial, I think in the near future we’ll have to consider whether we’ll keep it,” the Democrat said on Inside Texas Politics. “If we can’t show that it’s having any impact one way or the other, but people have a negative opinion about it, I think if I did that right now I’d be accused of crass politicism or whatever. But I’m certainly open to it.”

Creuzot also claims the number of those cases have been declining over the years, yet rejections have remained the same percentage-wise.

“We have talked to the Black Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic, Dallas, if you have any data or research to show that any business closed, other than COVID, or have you had any complaints, and we’ve gotten zero responses back,” said Creuzot.

Creuzot also says he would continue to decline prosecuting first-time marijuana offenses under four ounces, with a few exceptions. And the Democrat tells us he would take a case-by-case approach as it relates to prosecuting those who violate Texas’ abortion laws. To hear more, listen to his full Inside Texas Politics interview.