Inside Texas Politics: Will Texas Democrats be able to stop SB 7 from passing a second time?

Gov. Greg Abbott has said Senate Bill 7 will be on the agenda when lawmakers meet for a special session at some point this summer.

DALLAS — On Wednesday, a big group of Texas Democrats is heading to the White House. These are the House members who walked out of the legislature, killing that Republican bill that would have changed voting in Texas.

They will meet with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss, among other things, their potential next steps when it comes to election legislation. Do they have any other options to stop Republican efforts to change how we vote?

Gov. Greg Abbott has already said the legislation will be on the agenda for a special session at some point this summer.

State Rep. Chris Turner, who was among the Democrats who walked out, says he and his colleagues aren't ready to give up their fight.

“Democrats are going to continue to tell the truth about these bills, which is that they’re a solution in search of a problem,” the Democrat said on Inside Texas Politics. “They would make it harder for Texans to vote, particularly Texans of color. And they’re an attempt for Republicans to try to artificially hang onto and preserve power.”

Austin-area state senator to run for land commissioner

It has been a few years now since a major statewide office has been vacated. George P. Bush is leaving as land commissioner to run for Texas attorney general.

Running to replace him on the Republican ticket is State Sen. Dawn Buckingham. She's from outside Austin and a cosmetic surgeon.

If elected land commissioner, she would take over managing public lands, beaches and oversee the Alamo, among other things.

Buckingham said she sees this as a chance for her to walk the walk.

“As the first agency in the state of Texas, it is the tip of the spear, literally, to defend the land we walk on,” Senator Buckingham said on Inside Texas Politics. “I think it’s an opportunity to walk the walk, you know, and not just talk the talk.”

Leaders in Fort Worth get younger

On Tuesday, a millennial will become mayor of Fort Worth, Texas.

At 37, Mattie Parker will be the youngest mayor of any major city in the country.

After her runoff win last weekend, we called her back to talk about her political priorities when she takes over this week. And her generation taking the lead.