Politics

Ivanka Trump to visit Austin area Wednesday for fundraising event

Representatives have not disclosed details about the event.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ivanka Trump will be in the Austin area for a fundraising event for her father, President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, KVUE has confirmed.

However, representatives remained tight-lipped on the details, saying only that the fundraising event is closed to the press.

According to TrumpVictory.com, an event map for the Trump campaign, a handful of other events are also scheduled Wednesday in the Austin area:

Trump Victory Youth MAGA Meet-Up

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

TCRP West Travis HQ
6601 Vaught Ranch Road
Austin, Texas

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel and RNC Co-Chair Tommy Hicks are slated to attend.

Williamson County Trump Victory MAGA Meet-Up

2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Georgetown Community Center
445 E. Morrow St.
Georgetown, Texas

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, RNC Co-Chair Tommy Hicks and Texas GOP Chairman Lt. Col. Allen West are slated to attend.

Williamson County Women for Trump Wednesdays

6 to 8 p.m.

Williamson County Republican Party HQ
716 S. Rock Street
Georgetown, Texas

Trump Victory supporters gather this Wednesday to watch "The Right View," Women for Trump’s weekly Wednesday broadcast. They will also host a phonebank during the event.

