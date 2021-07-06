Jim Kaelin stepping away from role as Nueces County Republican Chair

Kaelin said he will be moving away from the area, which means he's no longer eligible to represent the county.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Former Sheriff Jim Kaelin is stepping away from his role as Nueces County Republican Chair and saying goodbye to the city he's called home most of his life.

Halfway through his two year term and Kaelin has made the decision to leave his current post.

Kaelin said he will be moving away from the area which means he's no longer eligible to represent the county. He shared he will miss this city and South Texas.

"My father brought us here in 1949 when he was stationed at Cabaniss Field in the Navy. My dad being from Boston, loved the warm weather and said he was never going to go back to the cold temperatures he had in Boston," said Kaelin.

Kaelin would spend his own time in the military with a deployment to Vietnam, returning home in 1968 and finding a career in law enforcement.

He first spent a few years with the sheriff's office, then with DPS.

"Stayed with the department, highway patrol for 29 years, retired. Sharron and I were enjoying retirement when the sheriff's opportunity presented itself. I had my name placed on the ballot and surprisingly I won," said Kaelin.

He would serve as sheriff for the next twelve years with jail reform at the forefront of issues.

"I came on board with a failed jail system, and was able to with the help of the county judge and county commissioners to secure the funding necessary to bring the jail back to standards," said Kaelin.

A year after retiring he said he was asked by top local Republicans to run again, this time for Republican Party chair and he won.

"I got more hate mail as a Republican chairman than I ever did as Sheriff of Nueces County, now that I never saw that coming," said Kaelin.

He called his latest position one of the most difficult jobs from working strategies to securing funding.

Soon after he was elected, Kaelin would also face calls for him to step down, most notably from Governor Greg Abbott after he shared a controversial Facebook post that suggested George Floyd's death may have been staged.

Kaelin refused that request.

"This has nothing to do with that. I finished what I needed to do, now we are in the right direction, not that they weren't before hand, certainly in the right direction now. The chair that has replaced me is going to continue driving the party in that direction. I look forward to this point in my life just to not having any responsibilities." said Kaelin.

Kaelin said he and his wife are looking forward to being closer to his daughter who lives in another part of Texas.

"Something we've been planning on doing for a long time and finally the right opportunity has presented itself," said Kaelin.

