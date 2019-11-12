SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video was originally published November 20.

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is stopping in San Antonio as he campaigns ahead of the 2020 election.

According to the candidate's campaign website, Biden will hold a community event at La Villita Friday, December 13 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Attendees must pre-register through the event page, located here.

The visit comes days before the next presidential debate between Democratic candidates. Biden is one of seven candidates to have qualified to participate in Los Angeles on December 19, along with Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Amy Klobuchar, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and businessmen Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.

To qualify for the DNC debate, candidates must be polling at least 4% in a minimum of four national or early-state polls, of 6% in two early state polls; and reach a threshold of 200,000 campaign donors.

Last week, native San Antonian and Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro said he had accrued enough donors to qualify for next week's debate. Castro has yet to meet the second qualifier for debate participation.