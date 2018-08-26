One the anniversary of one legendary senator's death, another one passed away from the same disease.

After Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) was diagnosed with glioblastoma, people immediately drew connections to Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-MA).

Now they share another thing in common: they both died on August 25.

McCain died Saturday after a 13-month battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 81. In 2009, Kennedy ended his 15-month battle from the same disease at the age 77.

READ: Arizona Sen. John McCain, 81, dies after battling brain tumor

The two senators were friends despite being on opposite sides of the aisle and even authored an immigration bill together in 2005.

On Saturday, Victoria Reggie Kennedy, the late Massachusetts senator's surviving wife, said she will miss McCain.

"Getting to know John McCain was one of the great privileges of my life, and I know my late husband Ted felt the same way," her statement read. "Like Teddy, John McCain loved the United States Senate and believed in its power to impact lives in a positive way."

“Tonight we lost an uncompromising patriot and a man of immeasurable courage. Getting to know John McCain was one of the great privileges of my life, and I know my late husband Ted felt the same way.” @VickiKennedyMA statement on the passing of Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/k1yKsKX2ks — Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate (@EMKInstitute) August 26, 2018

President Barack Obama delivered the eulogy at Kennedy's funeral in Boston. In May, NBC News reported McCain wanted Obama to speak at his funeral in D.C. along with George W. Bush.

© 2018 KPNX